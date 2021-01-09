UPDATE 2: One Crewmember Rescued After Helicopter Crash

SAN DIEGO—One crewmember has been rescued and search efforts continue for five additional crewmembers of an MH-60S helicopter embarked aboard USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) that crashed into the sea while conducting routine flight operations approximately 60 nautical miles off the coast of San Diego at 4:30 p.m. PST, Aug. 31.



Search and rescue operations are ongoing with multiple Coast Guard and Navy air and surface assets.



Abraham Lincoln is homeported in San Diego.



UPDATE 0936 1SEP2021:



The Sailor who was rescued from the aircraft was transported ashore and is in stable condition.



The aircraft, from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, was operating on deck before crashing into the sea.



Five additional Sailors aboard Abraham Lincoln suffered injuries in the incident and are in stable condition. Two of the five Abraham Lincoln Sailors were transported ashore for treatment, while three of the five Abraham Lincoln Sailors had minimal injuries and remain aboard the ship.



An investigation into the cause of the incident is underway.

