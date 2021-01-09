Cherry Point Sailors, Soldiers Cross Train to Treat Patients, Share Best Practices

Cherry Point sailors partnered with Army Veterinarian soldiers to learn fundamental principles when treating canine patients Wednesday, August 1 aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.
Sailors serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point and Soldiers assigned to Public Health Activity, Fort Bragg partnered to provide dental care to Military Working Dog Cezar II at the MCAS Cherry Point Veterinary Clinic.
The cross training widened the perspective of Sailors who provide medical care to people and Soldiers who treat small animals brought to the vet clinic. Participants shared best practices about patient sedation, catheter application and medical charting while discussing the difference between human and canine patients.
|09.01.2021
|09.01.2021 12:34
|404339
|CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|8
|0
