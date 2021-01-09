Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cherry Point Sailors, Soldiers Cross Train to Treat Patients, Share Best Practices

    Cherry Point Sailors, Soldiers Cross Train to Treat Patients, Share Best Practices

    Pfc. Brody Kufahl cleans the teeth of Military Working Dog Cezar II

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2021

    Story by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Cherry Point sailors partnered with Army Veterinarian soldiers to learn fundamental principles when treating canine patients Wednesday, August 1 aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.

    Sailors serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point and Soldiers assigned to Public Health Activity, Fort Bragg partnered to provide dental care to Military Working Dog Cezar II at the MCAS Cherry Point Veterinary Clinic.

    The cross training widened the perspective of Sailors who provide medical care to people and Soldiers who treat small animals brought to the vet clinic. Participants shared best practices about patient sedation, catheter application and medical charting while discussing the difference between human and canine patients.

