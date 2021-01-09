Cherry Point Sailors, Soldiers Cross Train to Treat Patients, Share Best Practices

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Pfc. Brody Kufahl cleans the teeth of Military Working Dog Cezar II on Wednesday,...... read more read more

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Pfc. Brody Kufahl cleans the teeth of Military Working Dog Cezar II on Wednesday, August 1 at the Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Veterinary Clinic. Kufahl is assigned to Public Health Activity, Fort Bragg. see less | View Image Page