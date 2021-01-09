Volunteer uplifts with support

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 1st Combat Communications Squadron answered the call to become a volunteer in support of Operation Allies Refuge at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 30, 2021.



Tech. Sgt. Joshua Buras, 1st CBCS Austere Airfield Operations noncommissioned officer in charge, wanted to make a difference and lead by example.



“We have about seven personnel out here volunteering, on top of their normal duties,” Buras said. “The wing sent out a tasker for augmentees. A lot of us didn’t get selected, so we’re volunteering on our own time when we’re not on shift.”



Buras provides logistical support in the cargo yard, driving a forklift to move necessary equipment for the mission as well as building pods for evacuees.



“We move anything from cots to linens to water or fencing, anything that comes in on a vehicle flatbed,” Buras said. “What we’ve been doing is offloading and organizing it, creating processes on the fly, and trying to make it smoother. The faster we can inprocess the materials, the sooner we can get it out to the folks who need it.”



Buras expressed why volunteering is important to him.



“It’s emotional, I don’t know how to describe it,” Buras said. “You really get a sense of accomplishment and pride that you’re actually putting in the work, and delivering it directly to the people who need help. I think it's important for Airmen to see their leadership out here contributing to the mission. When you see your NCO out there working, getting their hands dirty, I think it helps.”

