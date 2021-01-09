Dynamic Front 21 Phase 2 to take place in Turkey

GRAFENWOEHR, Germany – U.S. Army Europe and Africa will conduct the second and final phase of Dynamic Front 21 with approximately 600 participants from 3 nations, Sept. 5 – 20, 2021 at Polatli Training Area, Turkey. The live-fire portion of the exercise will take place Sept. 14 – 17, 2021.



Dynamic Front 21 is a 7th Army Training Command-led, U.S. Army Europe and Africa-directed exercise designed to increase readiness, lethality and interoperability by exercising allied and partner nations’ ability to integrate joint fires in a multinational environment at both the operational and tactical levels.



This phase of Dynamic Front marks the first time the exercise has been conducted in Turkey with approximately 250 U.S. Soldiers and approximately 350 participants are scheduled to participate from our allied and partner nations.



"This exercise is critical to building the readiness and interoperability amongst NATO allied and partner land forces, and executing a second iteration allows us to expand our scope of training,” said Lt. Gen. Rodger L. Cloutier, Commander of Allied Land Command and senior trainer for Dynamic Front 21. “I'm excited to have these forces shooting, moving, and communicating together in Turkey, the host nation of NATO Allied Land Command, for the first time in Dynamic Front history."



Dynamic Front 21 will be conducted while maximizing the use of COVID-9 mitigation techniques, keeping the health of our forces, allies and partners, and surrounding communities our top priority.



Dynamic Front 21 is part of the Fires Shock series of multinational long-range precision fires and joint forcible entry exercises across two continents simultaneously, designed to improve U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s ability to rapidly deploy in support of allied and partner nations.



For more information, visit www.7atc.army.mil/DynamicFront/ or contact the 7th Army Training Command Public Affairs office at usarmy.bavaria.7atc.list.pao-all@mail.mil.

