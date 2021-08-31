Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    One Crewmember Rescued After Helicopter Crash

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2021

    Story by Chief Petty Officer Alma Paschall 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet         

    SAN DIEGO— Currently, one crewmember has been rescued and search efforts continue for five additional crewmembers of an MH-60S helicopter embarked aboard USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) that crashed into the sea while conducting routine flight operations approximately 60 nautical miles off the coast of San Diego at 4:30 p.m. PST, Aug. 31.

    Search and rescue operations are ongoing with multiple Coast Guard and Navy air and surface assets.

    Abraham Lincoln is homeported in San Diego.

    This story has been updated with number of crewmembers aboard the aircraft.

