    UPDATE: U.S. Navy Helicopter Crashes Off the Coast of San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2021

    Story by Chief Petty Officer Alma Paschall 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet         

    SAN DIEGO—An MH-60S helicopter embarked aboard USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) crashed into the sea while conducting routine flight operations approximately 60 nautical miles off the coast of San Diego at 4:30 p.m. PST, Aug. 31.

    Search and rescue operations are ongoing with multiple Coast Guard and Navy air and surface assets.

    More information will be posted as it becomes available.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2021
    Date Posted: 08.31.2021 22:03
    Story ID: 404299
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2,693
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UPDATE: U.S. Navy Helicopter Crashes Off the Coast of San Diego, by CPO Alma Paschall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

