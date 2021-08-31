SAN DIEGO—An MH-60S helicopter embarked aboard USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) crashed into the sea while conducting routine flight operations approximately 60 nautical miles off the coast of San Diego at 4:30 p.m. PST, Aug. 31.
Search and rescue operations are ongoing with multiple Coast Guard and Navy air and surface assets.
More information will be posted as it becomes available.
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2021 22:03
|Story ID:
|404299
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2,693
|Downloads:
|1
This work, UPDATE: U.S. Navy Helicopter Crashes Off the Coast of San Diego, by CPO Alma Paschall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
