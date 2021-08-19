San Diego Logistics Center Leads the Way in Transition of Navy Cash Program

NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center San Diego helped coordinate disbursing officer training Aug. 17-19 for a new internet-based Navy cash program being implemented across the fleet.



The training was developed in conjunction with the center’s higher headquarters’s program office and DFAS to ensure ships are prepared to transition from the Navy Financial Reporting System (NFRS) legacy program to the new Deployable Dispersing System (DDS) which will be utilized in Navy stores onboard ships.



According to Andy Yager, San Diego and Norfolk are sites piloting the new program this summer.



“We anticipate close to 130 ships being converted from NFRS to DDS,” said Yager. “We kicked off the training last week with the USS Cowpens (CG-63) and will see how it goes over the next few months.”



As a liaison between NAVSUP headquarters and DFAS, the FLCSD team coordinated training for several other ships’ dispersing officers in preparation for the launch, including USS Boxer (LHD-4) , USS Comstock (LSD-45), USS Stethem (DDG-63) and USS John Finn (DDG-113). There will be close to 80 ships in US Third Fleet that will be converted over to the new system.



“We’ll work closely with type commanders and our headquarters program office to ensure a smooth transition for ships. The goal is to see how things go on the Cowpens and then start bringing more ships online,” said Yager.



The Internet-based DDS system replaces the aging NFRS legacy system and provides real-time data for DFAS. Until the launch of the new system, NFRS required onboard software and monthly reports, with limited day-to-day visibility for accounting purposes. DDS will ensure DFAS has real-time data that can be relayed directly to the US Treasury Department for accountability purposes.



A disbursing officer onboard the Cowpens, Ensign Jamie Beesley-Wadzinski will utilize DDS for Navy case transactions.



“After taking the training for the new accounting program, I can see it will certainly improve the accounting process and provide more accuracy,” said Wadzinski. “It’s exciting to be a part of a pilot program for the fleet. I’m looking forward to providing input regarding how the implementation is going onboard Cowpens.”



The Navy Cash team will check in regularly with the Cowpens to seeing how the transition is going. Additional training will be provided as need. If all goes well, more ships and disbursing crews will be pipe-lined for training and outfitted with DDS.



