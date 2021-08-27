Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cherry Point Clinic Staff Recognized for Excellence, Contributions to Patient Safety

    Cherry Point Clinic Staff Recognized for Excellence, Contributions to Patient Safety.

    Leadership at Naval Health Cherry Point recognized two staff members Friday, August 27

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2021

    Story by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Leadership at Naval Health Cherry Point recognized two staff members Friday, August 27 for their excellent performance and contributions to patient safety while serving aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.

    Dr. Toyna Andrews, a member of the clinic’s Pharmacy Staff was presented a certificate and coin from Navy Capt. Elizabeth Adriano, the clinic’s commander.

    Hospitalman Kiya F. Smith a member of the clinic’s Laboratory Staff was presented a certificate and coin from Navy Capt. Elizabeth Adriano, the clinic’s commander.

