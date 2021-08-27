Leadership at Naval Health Cherry Point recognized two staff members Friday, August 27 for their excellent performance and contributions to patient safety while serving aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.
Dr. Toyna Andrews, a member of the clinic’s Pharmacy Staff was presented a certificate and coin from Navy Capt. Elizabeth Adriano, the clinic’s commander.
Hospitalman Kiya F. Smith a member of the clinic’s Laboratory Staff was presented a certificate and coin from Navy Capt. Elizabeth Adriano, the clinic’s commander.
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2021 11:27
|Story ID:
|404228
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cherry Point Clinic Staff Recognized for Excellence, Contributions to Patient Safety, by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS
