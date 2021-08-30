Forward Deployed Regional Maintenance Center Holds Change of Command Ceremony

Courtesy Photo | Captain Gustavo Vergara and Captain Brian Karosich salute during Forward Deployed...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Captain Gustavo Vergara and Captain Brian Karosich salute during Forward Deployed Regional Maintenance Center’s (FDRMC) Change of Command at Naval Support Activity Naples Chapel, August 30, 2021. Karosich assumed command of FDRMC during the ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Trey Fowler) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES (August 29, 2021) – Capt. Brian A. Karosich relieved Capt. Gustavo Vergara as commanding officer of Forward Deployed Regional Maintenance Center (FDRMC) during a change of command ceremony at the Naval Support Activity Naples Chapel.



Rear Adm. Eric Ver Hage was the guest speaker at the ceremony and spoke about the Navy’s role in the Fifth and Sixth Fleet areas of operation historically, and now. He emphasized the importance of FDRMC’s mission and their critical role in keeping forward deployed ships operating.



“With the threats of a global pandemic, climate change, mass migration, terrorism, failed states, the threat of Iranian ballistic missiles, a resurgent and aggressive Russia, and a global and all-domain competition with China, my view is that FDRMC’s mission has never been more important. What this team does really matters,” said Ver Hage during his speech.



“Well done to you. For four years now you’ve led FDRMC with distinction and you have faced each challenge head on,” said Ver Hage, reflecting on Vergara’s time at FDRMC.



Vergara graduated from Duke University and joined the Navy in 1993. He assumed command of FDRMC in Naples, Italy, on July 7, 2017. Vergara oversaw military, civilians, and contractor personnel across the three FDRMC detachments in Naples, Italy; Rota, Spain; and Manama, Bahrain. During his command, FDRMC supported the maintenance and modernization requirements of forward deployed ships in the Fifth and Sixth Fleet Areas of Responsibility through ship maintenance availabilities, emergent maintenance support and Fleet Technical Assists. Vergara will report to Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) in Washington, D.C. for his follow-on tour.



“We are completing important, mission-essential work every day that directly impacts forward deployed and deployed ships’ mission readiness,” said Vergara during the Change of Command ceremony. “That importance is demonstrated every day by the way that you lean-in to the work and commit to on-time delivery and the highest quality of maintenance.”



Karosich is assuming command of FDRMC after serving a successful tour as the Assistant Chief of Staff for Maintenance and Engineering for the Commander, Naval Surface Forces, U.S. Pacific Fleet where he partnered closely with CNRMC.



“Duty calls. You are empowered, you are ready, and you are going to be great,” said Ver Hage about Karosich’s assumption of command.

Karosich will bring extensive maintenance experience to his new role, including significant time working with the Regional Maintenance Centers (RMCs). His previous tours include: Officer in Charge at FDRMC Detachment Rota, Deputy Commander of Hawaii Regional Maintenance Center (HRMC), and Port Engineer and Project Officer at Southwest Regional Maintenance Center (SWRMC).



He also served as the Officer in Charge for the Iraqi Navy Ship Repair Facility, Naval Reactors Representative Office Assistant and SSGN Program Deputy Project Superintendent at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PSNS-IMF), and as the SWE/LCS Action Officer at Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet (SURFPAC). His at sea tours included Fire Control Officer aboard USS Valley Forge (CG 50) and Main Propulsion Assistant on USS Ogden (LPD 5).



“Though it is the smallest of the aRMCs across the enterprise, the span of FDRMC’s Area of Responsibility is the largest and the demands for excellence cannot be overstated. On-time completion of work and timely correction of casualties are not just desired, they are required. FDRMC has delivered – ensuring the homeported and deployed ships and Aegis Ashore are ready to defend our nation’s interests,” said Karosich.

FDRMC provides contract management oversight, fleet technical assistance, voyage repair and diving and salvage to Forward Deployed Naval Forces in Europe and the Middle East and for deployed ships in the Fifth and Sixth Fleet Areas of Responsibility.