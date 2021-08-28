Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Triathlon challenges Incirlik athletes

    Photo By Tech. Sgt. Andrea Salazar | Senior Master Sgt. J.W. Fair, the triathlon coordinator, announces the start of the...... read more read more

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    08.28.2021

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Andrea Salazar 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, Turkey -- Athletes from the U.S. military, Turkish air force and Spanish army participated in a triathlon hosted by the 39th Air Base Wing at Incirlik Air Base Aug. 28, 2021.

    Approximately 38 participants came out to complete the 400-meter swim, 13-mile bike ride and a 5K run.

    “Doing these events is for the community and also to promote fitness,," said Senior Master Sgt. J.W. Fair, 39th AIr Base Wing Inspector General inspector and triathlon coordinator. “Fitness is part of the military lifestyle so participants get to test their physical endurance and push their bodies to the next level.”

    Capt. Matt Kottenstette, a KC-135 Stratotanker pilot assigned to the 93rd Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, took first place in the overall male category.

    “This was definitely a challenge going from swimming, biking and then running,” said Kottenstette. “I’m deployed out here so this was something I wanted to do to challenge myself but also for fun.”

    Overall, the event took close to three hours to finish and participants took home souvenirs such as gift cards, shirts and hats.

    "It was great having some of our NATO allies come out and compete together," Fair said. “We are hoping the triathlons continue so that we could grow into a yearly tradition.”

