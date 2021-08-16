US Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 start construction at Diego Garcia

By Construction Electrician 2nd Class Lisa A. Sperhake



U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5 started construction on a gas cylinder storage facility to support the Harbor Operations site onboard Naval Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia, Aug. 16.



The Seabees will place an 18-by-80 foot concrete pad, construct a 1,440 square-foot pre-engineered building, pave a driveway, and install a fence at the Harbor Operations site.



The facility will provide power, lighting, and communications, essential to helping NSF Diego Garcia meet operational requirements.



"I'm happy to be able to learn my rate. It's a beautiful place, and my first time outside of the United States," said Builder Constructionman James Wetling, from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. "It's exciting to be able to get a proper storage area built since what is there is not adequate. I can't wait to see the finished product once it's built."



The facility will provide permanent storage for gas cylinders at a viable and safe location—protected from the weather. Once complete, there will be space for more inventory and increased efficiency for future operations. This extra space is vital due to the extreme remoteness of the island and logistical challenges that arise as a result.



"I am excited about this project because it is allowing me to take on a new position as quality control and to learn all the ins and outs of our project," said Steelworker 2nd Class Mariah Morgan, from Richfield, North Carolina.



NMCB-5 is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific, strengthening a network of allies and partners, and providing general engineering and civil support to joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, California, NMCB-5 has 10 detail sites deployed throughout the U.S. and Indo-Pacific area of operations.

