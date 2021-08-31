Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force 72 Participates in Exercise Malabar

    GUAM

    08.31.2021

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Thomas Higgins 

    Patrol Squadron 45

    Anderson Air Force Base, Guam- The U.S. Navy and its maritime partners kicked off operations for the multilateral training exercise Malabar, Aug. 24.

    Commander Task Force (CTF) 72 sent P-8A maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft (MPRA) from VP-45’s “World Famous” Pelicans to participate in exercise Malabar. The Pelicans will train with units from the Royal Australian Navy (RAN), Indian Navy (IN), Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF), as well as other U.S. forces.

    The squadron will primarily focus their efforts on the Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) portion of the exercise, and are ready for the opportunity to work its maritime partners.

    “We are excited to demonstrate our ability to work as a team and our commitment to a free and open Indo-pacific, we will be focusing on conducting ASW and SUW with our partners, building on our joint capabilities,” said Lt. Olivia Hawbaker, a Mission Commander for the Pelicans.

    This year will mark the 25th iteration of Malabar, which began in 1992, and will focus primarily on advanced maritime tactics as well as improved interoperability between the four major naval forces in the Indo-Pacific region. Participation in exercises such as Malabar are critical for the U.S. and its allies to maintain and improve a united maritime front.

    VP-45, based out of Naval Air Station Jacksonville, is currently operating from Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan. The squadron conducts Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance as well as theater outreach operations as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations.

