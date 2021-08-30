Covering the costs: A win for nursing service members

While on temporary duty travel, U.S. Space Force Capt. Charlene Kabuanseya, 747th Communications Squadron cyber defense flight commander, experienced an unexpected motherhood challenge to feed her son, Leo.



Kabuanseya was completing Cyberspace Vulnerability Assessment/Hunter training for 45 days and having to mail breast milk back to Hawaii for her 5-month-old, a cost not covered by the Air Force.



“As a new mom and a breastfeeding mom, I was a little concerned on how I was going to continue to breastfeed my baby while I was gone,” said Kabuanseya. “I was definitely determined to continue my breastfeeding journey, but I knew it was going to be something I had to navigate and actually really think through.”



Before she left for her TDY, Kabuanseya found a company that specialized in shipping breast milk, however, the cost of multiple overnight shipments cost her nearly $800.



Currently, the Joint Travel Regulation does not exclusively state that the transportation of breast milk will be covered financially during a TDY, giving service members, who are nursing mothers, three options: pump and freeze before departure, personally procure payment for shipping costs, or bring their child.



The Women’s Initiative Team, an organization dedicated to identifying and addressing barriers to women’s careers, is currently working on getting the JTR amended to clearly state that breastfeeding service members can be reimbursed for their shipments of breast milk during official travel.



The General Counsel of the Department of the Air Force provided the WIT with guidance stating that their legal opinion is that nursing mothers have a special need that a commercial carrier can provide.



Kabuanseya brought the issue and legal guidance to Lt. Col. Michael Brewer, 747th CS commander, and he approved for her to have the breast milk shipments reimbursed and covered for future TDYs.



“Marauders [747th CS Airmen and Guardians] should not have to choose between providing nourishment for their children or be removed from training and career progression situations,” said Brewer. “Actions speak louder than words, and this small action demonstrates our commitment to building an inclusive environment for all service members.”



After 45 days of class, tests and a strict breast milk pump schedule, Kabuanseya received reimbursement.



“It was nice because it was a huge financial burden,” said Kabuanseya. “However, not everyone can do what we did. It’s a financial cost for anyone, but it could be more of a burden for certain individuals over others.”

