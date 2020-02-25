Auto Skills Center Conducts Annual Safety Checks

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii -- The Auto Skills Center at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam provides service members a means to keep your vehicle legal while stationed here.



The Auto Skills Center provides a place for military members and their families to repair, maintain and acquire the necessary safety inspection to license their personal vehicle.



“A safety check, checks your vehicle to make sure everything is up to factory specifications,” said Brycen Ikeda, Auto Skills Center mechanic helper. “The safety check is required by Hawaii State law, it is not a per-shop safety check, it is a standardized requirement. We also check for window tinting as Hawaii has stricter requirements than some of the other states.”



In addition to conducting a vehicles annual safety inspection, the Auto Skills Center provides service members and dependents a location to work on their personal vehicles.



“We are primary a self-help shop, you can do whatever job here that you want, and we can assist you if you need the help,” said Ikeda.



If you need more than assistance, or do not have the time to do the work, the mechanics at the Auto Skills Center have you covered.



“We do provide services as well,” Ikeda added, “Our mechanics provide small repairs on domestics and import vehicles including; oil changes, suspension work, tires, and brake pad replacement.”



If your vehicle needs a safety check, or are just looking for a place to conduct automotive repairs, visit The Auto Skills Center and check out what it has to offer.



For more information, contact the Hickam auto skills center at (808) 449-2554 or visit the Great Life Hawaii website at https://www.greatlifehawaii.com/programs/13f0a774-34da-4b10-bd15-41eec6ef223e.

