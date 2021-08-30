Introduction to MCMAP

Kill! Kill! Kill! The recruits shout their intent with every strike. To hone their combat skills, they perform countless repetitions until the techniques become second nature to them. This is their introduction to the unique fighting discipline of the Marine Corps.



The Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP) was adopted in the early 2000’s and replaced the Linear Infighting Neural Override Engagement system. Recruits are trained in the basics of unarmed combat, edged weapons, weapons of opportunity, and rifle and bayonet techniques throughout recruit training. MCMAP consists of three components: mental discipline, character discipline, and physical discipline. Each discipline is divided into blocks and presented systematically to Marines at each belt level, starting with tan.



“MCMAP is more than being proficient in fighting; you learn to apply your leadership traits and principles and everything else that goes into being a Marine,” said Sgt. Keynon Miller, a Martial Arts Instructor with Instructional Training Company at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego.



The mental aspect of instruction includes warfighting and professional military education. This encompasses decision making, risk management, and the study of Marine Corps history, courtesies, and traditions. The teachings of character discipline instill every recruit with a warrior spirit and emphasizes camaraderie and a warrior mindset through the Marine Corps Core Values Program and the Marine Corps leadership program. The physical discipline develops a recruit’s combat fitness and physical toughness through fighting techniques, combat conditioning, and sparring. Recruits are required to develop the mind, body and spirit simultaneously and equally.



To ensure the recruits understand responsible use of force, leadership, and teamwork, tie-ins are incorporated into every MCMAP session. Tie-ins are question-based discussions that require recruits to define subjects and relate them to warfighting. Some tie-in subjects for tan belt include core values, self-discipline, personal readiness, equal opportunity, and warrior studies. Warrior Studies focus on individuals that have shown exemplary service on the battlefield to help develop the recruits’ mental and character disciplines.



The tan belt is the first belt level in MCMAP and is the minimum basic requirement for all Marines. Recruits complete a minimum of 27.5 hours of instruction that covers everything from the basic warrior stance and angles of movement to throws, chokes, and counters. Throughout recruit training recruits must also complete events such as the combat conditioning course, the bayonet assault course, and pugil sticks where they must apply MCMAP techniques while in a fatigued state to develop their physical discipline and confidence.



“The recruits get yelled at screamed at, PT’d, but we instill in them the willpower to stay true to themselves and overcome those challenges and successfully execute the techniques in case they need to take someone down,” said Miller.



In order to pass the MCMAP test and graduate recruits must demonstrate proficiency in tan-belt techniques and possess the maturity, judgement, and moral character of a Marine during the third phase of recruit training.

These techniques set the foundation for more complex skills as they advance towards the gray, green, brown, and black belt throughout their careers. Marines also have the opportunity to become certified as MAIs and even Martial Arts Instructor Trainers, whose job it is to train Marines for higher belt levels as well as train new MCMAP instructors. They face stricter entrance criteria, including a top physical fitness score and must attend a seven-week course at Quantico, Virginia.

