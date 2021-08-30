Photo Essay: 2021 JLTV training operations at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Soldiers drive a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) through the cantonment area July...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Soldiers drive a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) through the cantonment area July 29, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis., as part of JLTV operator training. The JLTV family of vehicles is designed to restore payload and performance that were traded from light tactical vehicles to add protection in recent conflict, according to the Army. JLTVs give service members more options in a protected mobility solution that is also the first vehicle purpose-built for modern battlefield networks. JLTV operator training at Fort McCoy began in May 2019. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

A Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) is shown on the cantonment area July 29, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The JLTV is used for JLTV operator training.



The JLTV family of vehicles is designed to restore payload and performance that were traded from light tactical vehicles to add protection in recent conflict, according to the Army.



JLTVs give service members more options in a protected mobility solution that is also the first vehicle purpose-built for modern battlefield networks. JLTV operator training at Fort McCoy began in May 2019.



Fort McCoy's motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Also, located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



