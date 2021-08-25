Buffalo-based NY National Guard Soldiers seeking to win national marksmanship competition

BUFFALO, NY-- Four New York Army National Guard Soldiers based in Buffalo will be competing in the National Guard's national marksmanship competition in Arkansas from August 28 to Sept. 2.



The Soldiers are all members of Charlie Troop of the 2nd Squadron, 101st Cavalry, which drills at Buffalo's Masten Avenue Armory. The 2nd Squadron, 1010st Cavalry has elements in Niagara Falls, Geneva, and Jamestown as well.



The four members of the team are:



• Capt. Patrick Cassidy, a Syracuse resident who is the commander of Charlie Troop;



• Sgt 1st Class Alex Rotondi, Syracuse resident who is a platoon sergeant in Charlie Troop;



• Staff Sgt. Matthew Schaef, a Buffalo resident who serves as the Charlie Troop reconnaissance team leader;



• Staff Sgt. Michael Wheeler, a Williamsville resident, who is the Charlie Troop training sergeant and also leads the sniper section.



Formally known as the Winston P. Wilson Armed Forces Skill at Arms Meeting, the event tests the abilities of teams from the National Guard, other U.S. military branches, and foreign militaries.



The competition gets its name from a former head of the National Guard who encouraged marksmanship development.



The Soldiers will be firing the standard M-4 military rifle, the standard issue M-9 Berretta pistol, and the M-500 or M-1800 tactical shotgun during the competition, according to Staff Sgt. Michael Wheeler.



The competition involves shooting on a range and in a tactical environment in which they fire and move as if they were on a battlefield. The Soldiers must also conduct a transition shoot in which they go from firing the M-4 rifle to engaging targets with the M-9 pistol.



The Soldiers were picked for the team based on their military marksmanship skills and their experience, Wheeler explained. He and Rotondi have competed at the national level before, Wheeler said.

