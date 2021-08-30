Raider Named 3ID Career Counselor of the Year for the 2nd Time

Once a combat engineer, Staff Sgt. Darrell Vassey, from the 1st Battalion, 64th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, earned the title of 3rd Infantry Division Career Counselor of the Year for the second time on Aug. 20, 2021, Fort Stewart, Ga..



The division wide competition was four days long and tested each candidate with an Army Combat Fitness Test, general military knowledge, and reactionary situations that career counselors may encounter.



Career counselors play a vital role in ensuring Soldiers are informed and make the best decisions for their careers.



“I’ve been a Career Counselor for two and a half years and my favorite part of being a Career Counselor is the reach that I have in affecting individual soldiers Careers,” said Vassey. “What I mean by that is as a squad leader in a Sapper company my reach was limited to 5-12 Soldiers at a time. As a Career Counselor I have the ability to provide purpose, direction and motivation to 500 or more Soldiers.”



With such an important role within a battalion, career counselors often develop close working relationships with many enlisted Soldiers. This can also mean working closely with the battalion’s senior enlisted leader, the command sergeant major.



“My experience working with Staff Sgt. Vassey has been great, he has set the standard high for all career counselors,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Kirk Ray, the 1-64 AR command sergeant major. “He takes initiative, genuinely cares about our Soldiers futures, and continues to lead from the front.”



Vassey credits the Raider Brigade’s retention team for his success. He says without them, he would have the knowledge he does today. He also is incredibly thankful for the support from his wife Tabatha, and his daughters Kendal and Freya.



Vassey will move on to work as a career counselor at the Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 3ID. There he will continue to expand his influence and continue to ensure that Soldiers within his organization receive the best career counseling available.

