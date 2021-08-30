NSWCPD Logistics Management Specialist Returns Home from Afghanistan after Supporting Operation Resolute Support and Troop Withdrawals

Courtesy Photo | Cathryn Barnett (fourth from right), a Logistics Management Specialist from Naval...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Cathryn Barnett (fourth from right), a Logistics Management Specialist from Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD), on deployment in Afghanistan. Barnett recently returned from her deployment in theatre, on behalf of the Department of Defense (DoD) Expeditionary Civilian Workforce program (DOD-EC). Her deployment commenced at Bagram Air Field (formerly the largest military base in Afghanistan) as a Non-Tactical Vehicle (NTV) Manager, overseeing a fleet of vehicles for Area Group Support (ASG). (Photo courtesy of Cathryn Barnett/Released) see less | View Image Page

After being deployed to Afghanistan, Cathryn Barnett, a logistics management specialist at at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) recently returned from a harrowing deployment in theatre, on behalf of the Department of Defense (DoD) Expeditionary Civilian Workforce Program (DOD-EC).



Barnett’s deployment commenced at Bagram Air Field (formerly the largest military base in Afghanistan) as a Non-Tactical Vehicle (NTV) manager, overseeing a fleet of vehicles for the Area Group Support (ASG). The ASG provided standardized services, facilities and infrastructure to the Joint Expeditionary Force throughout Afghanistan. After serving for only a month, she was re-assigned to a new challenge: Supporting Operation Resolute Support (RSM) during troop withdrawals. This NATO-led mission was to provide further training, advice and assistance for the Afghan security forces and institutions. However, by April 2021, as the Allies had started the withdrawal of RSM forces effective on May 1, 2021,Barnett was challenged with the opportunity to serve as Billeting (Housing) Director in Kabul at Camp RS (Resolute Support) working with NATO.



Barnett has been employed at NSWCPD since 2016, currently serving as the Integrated Logistics Support (ILA) Reference Desk Manager. She earned a bachelor’s degree in History from the University of Texas at Arlington and a master’s degree in Supply Chain Management with a concentration in Logistics from the University of Maryland, University College. Prior to accepting the deployment, Barnett was enrolled in the master’s degree in Cost Estimation program at the Naval Post Graduate School.



When asked about her preparedness for the challenge supporting the mission abroad, Barnett replied, “This was a great opportunity to work with an array of soldiers and civilians from over 16 countries while gaining experience in a managerial position. I believe my experience in logistics worked perfectly for this role.”



“Although challenging, I used my experience with organization and detailed coordination to solve complex issues involving housing soldiers with conflicting ethnicities and nationalities, auditing and completing inventory on equipment, and even used my capabilities to present to high-ranking officials on a weekly basis,” she continued “I was able to expand my working knowledge of logistics and served as an In-Theatre Contracting Officer’s Representative (COR), ensuring the fair treatment of contractors and performing monthly interviews to deter and/or investigate human-trafficking situations.”



The DOD-EC Program allows civilians to apply capability, experience and knowledge as a crucial part of helping DOD accomplish its mission abroad. When asked about how she prepared for the challenge, and what advice she would give to others interested in the program, Barnett replied, “with as much preparation as you do before you arrive in-theatre, I don’t think anything can prepare you for the challenge. The training, medical visits and requirements, and administrative tasks can be exhausting.”



“The journey into this environment is extremely long and tiring, and when you finally arrive, it can be very terrifying, to be honest. Wearing body armor, carrying a weapon 24/7, sleeping in tents, on cots, extreme weather, no food or restrooms available,” Barnett said.



She continued: “I advise that you give yourself a grace period. You will see people going about everyday life and be terrified when you hear alarms, incoming signals, et cetera. Depending on your location, it’s a lot for the average (non-military) civilian to adjust to and take in. Give yourself a chance to adjust. Get a routine and stick to it. That’s the best advice someone had given me.”



“I made it a goal to walk 18,000 to 20,000 steps a day and to read at least two to three books per month. The days are long, but the weeks fly by!” she added.



When asked about what it is like to step outside your comfort zone while serving alongside the warfighter, supporting the greater mission of “peace,” she replied: “It was exhilarating. I learned so many things about myself there, the most important being that I am a lot tougher than I thought!”



Barnett continued: “We see it daily, in real-time! We are serving alongside the warfighter and how our contributions are making a difference. We can sometimes lose sight of that in the office, especially because we don’t have a strong military presence in Philly, but assisting our soldiers, speaking with them, working alongside them, and seeing their appreciation for what we help them accomplish, there are really no words.”



“Working with NATO was even cooler because it seemed like we (the world) were coming together, despite our differences in culture, to help and aid one-another. I met so many caring, humble, and compassionate people. Loved it!” Barnett said. “The camaraderie is amazing. I’ve never felt so much pride for being ‘American,’ if that makes sense.”



When asked about how the contingency operation changed her perspective on both work and life, she stated: “Working for the contingency operation has given me the fortitude to work harder in my career. I never thought I would be interested in management, especially working for a very tech heavy command, but I really did a great job as Director of Billeting.”



“I loved the challenges presented to me, working through them, and working with a staff that was willing to let me lead with a different management style. It’s also given me the courage to apply to other positions OCONUS (outside the continental U.S.). I loved learning about other cultures, while still working for a mission I strongly believe in,” Barnett replied.



When asked about how she experienced the culture while immersed overseas, Barnett said: “I fully immersed myself within the culture while I was there. I was lucky enough to have four, local national workers under my leadership. We would teach each-other different words in our respective languages, they would often bring me different ethnic foods to try, and I too would cook and show them American cuisine. I also worked closely with Italian, German, Turkish, and Polish soldiers. I learned so much about these countries that I never would have known. People were so eager to learn about my American experiences at home too. It was awesome!”



When asked about how troop withdrawals affected her mission and how she personally felt about total withdrawal from Afghanistan, Barnett stated, “The mission at Resolute Support was to train, advise, and assist the Afghan security forces, but this was highly affected as the troops withdrew. My mission was cut short by six months because of the decision to withdraw.”



Last week alone, I received so many calls and emails from local nationals begging for their lives and if there was anything I could do to help assist in getting them into the airport. That is heart-wrenching. To have American allies and friends still stuck in Kabul as the Taliban inches closer is just too suspenseful and sad. I can’t even watch the news anymore. I guess it hits home now,” Barnett concluded.



NSWCPD employs approximately 2,700 civilian engineers, scientists, technicians, and support personnel. The NSWCPD team does the research and development, test and evaluation, acquisition support, and in-service and logistics engineering for the non-nuclear machinery, ship machinery systems, and related equipment and material for Navy surface ships and submarines. NSWCPD is also the lead organization providing cybersecurity for all ship systems.