Hawn Takes Command of NAVFAC Washington

Photo By Matthew Stinson | Capt. Eric J. Hawn (right) relieved Capt. Gregory G. Vinci (left) during a change...... read more read more Photo By Matthew Stinson | Capt. Eric J. Hawn (right) relieved Capt. Gregory G. Vinci (left) during a change of command ceremony held on the Washington Navy Yard Aug. 27. Hawn became the tenth commanding officer of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington since its establishment in July 2004 and Naval District Washington regional engineer. see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON- Capt. Eric J. Hawn relieved Capt. Gregory G. Vinci during a change of command ceremony held on the Washington Navy Yard Aug. 27.



Hawn became the tenth commanding officer of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington since its establishment in July 2004 and Naval District Washington regional engineer.



"I want to thank Captain Vinci for leaving the command in great shape and providing an outstanding turnover," said Hawn. "To the entire NAVFAC Washington family here and in the field, I look forward to performing to plan, further enhancing our technical competence and solving tough problems together as we deliver vital capabilities to our Navy and our Nation. I am thrilled to be part of this great organization."



The official party for the ceremony included NAVFAC Atlantic Commander Rear Adm. Lore Aguayo, U.S. Navy Chaplain Capt. David Rodriguez and Reverend David Glade, who leads Christ The King Church.



Aguayo, who presided over the ceremony, presented Capt. Vinci with the Legion of Merit award for leading 1,300 military and civilian personnel, delivering exceptional facilities and environmental support in the execution of over 7,000 contract actions for construction and facilities services valued in excess of 3.7 billion.



"To the NAVFAC Washington Team, you continue to amaze me," said Aguayo. "You are so dedicated and committed to our mission. You do amazing work to support our nation and our service members, civilians and their families, and for that I'd like to say thank you."



Hawn was the Executive Assistant to the Commander, NAVFAC, prior to inheriting a workforce of approximately 1,300 civilian and military personnel who provide a full range of facilities and engineering products and services to Navy, Marine Corps and other federal agencies in Maryland, Northern Virginia and the District of Columbia.



Hawn, son of a retired Air Force officer, has lived in many locations but considers Andover, Mass. his hometown. He earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Engineering from the United States Naval Academy and was commissioned in 1993. He later received a Master of Science Degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Washington in 2003.



Vinci will serve as Deputy Director, Policy, Plans, and Requirements at White House Military Office.