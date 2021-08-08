Future Sailors Enlist at NASCAR Race

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (NNS) -- Thirty future Sailors from Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh took the oath of enlistment at the Go Bowling at The Glen, NASCAR Xfinity Series race August 8.



NTAG Pittsburgh’s commanding officer Cmdr. Brandon Smith, from Sperry, Oklahoma, administered the oath in front of a live television audience. He spoke with the future Sailors and emphasized the importance of taking the oath with them.



“For all of you who are going to stay in the Navy past one tour, you will take the oath multiple times,” Smith said. “Every time you take the oath it means something, whether you take it on a NASCAR race track, whether you take it at MEPS, your ship, squadron or submarine or wherever you are in the Navy.”



The crowd cheered on the future Sailors after they took the oath and as they exited the track.



The future Sailors were escorted by Navy Counselor 1st Class Mark Tobias, from Hammondsport, New York.



“It was an amazing opportunity for them and me just being part of their lives and the next change that they take,” said Tobias. “Watching them transform from a civilian to a military member is very rewarding and it’s probably the best part of this job.”



Future Sailor Dylan Andrews, from Mansfield, Pennsylvania, was joined by his family to watch him take the oath.



“It's very important,” said Andrews. “I feel that my service to my country is going to be one of the highest accolades of my of my life and to do it in front of millions of people on TV is just a step up.”



Andrews is joining the Navy to become an Information System Technician. Information systems technicians design, install, operate, and maintain state-of-the-art information systems



Some very notable athletes also made the trip to Watkins Glen and the future Sailors were surprised by to see them in attendance.



NBA legend Michael Jordan was there to watch Bubba Wallace drive the number 23 car for Jordan’s 23XI Racing team. Jordan walked on to the track to greet fans before race.



Watkins Glen native and 2020 Olympian Olivia Coffey was an Honorary Official at the race. Coffey was part of the women’s eight rowing team in Tokyo.



NTAG Pittsburgh, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas in Pennsylvania, New York, West Virginia, and Maryland.

