NY Air Guard sending 117 Airmen to assist with vulnerable Afghan mission at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

LATHAM, NY-- The Department of Defense authorized Fort Lee, Va.; Fort McCoy, Wis.; Fort Bliss, Texas; Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey; Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va.; Fort Pickett, Va.; and Holloman AFB, N.M. to provide temporary housing and support for vulnerable Afghans in support of Operation Allies Refuge.



The New York Air National Guard is sending 117 Airmen to assist in this mission at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst.



The 105th Airlift Wing at Stewart Air National Guard Base in Newburgh is sending 45 Airman.



The 106th Rescue Wing at F.S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base in Westhampton Beach is sending 33 Airmen.



The 107th Attack Wing at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station is sending 13 Airmen.



The 109th Airlift Wing at Stratton Air National Guard Base in Scotia is contributing 13 Airman.



And the 174th Attack Wing at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base in Syracuse is sending 13 Airmen.



The New York Air National Guard members will serve as part of a task force supporting this mission.



U.S. Northern Command is the Department of Defense's lead combatant command for this mission in the continental United States and is providing oversight in support of the Department of State and the Department of Homeland Security. U.S. Army North, as U.S. Northern Command's Joint Force Land Component Command, is the lead operational command for this mission. The task force at Joint Base MaGuire-Dix-Lakehurst will provide the housing, medical, logistics, and transportation support.



The New York Air National Guard is proud to provide personnel to this joint task force supporting the State Department and Department of Homeland Security with this mission.

