CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. – U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Nicole L. Gee died August 26, 2021, in Kabul, Kabul Province, Afghanistan, as a result of wounds sustained in a combat-related incident while

supporting evacuation operations.



Sgt. Gee, 23, died following an attack near the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. She was

pronounced dead by a competent medical authority at 6:00 p.m. Afghanistan Standard Time on August 26, 2021.



“Our unit mourns the immense loss of Sgt. Gee, our fallen service members, and the Afghan people who lost their lives in this attack,” said Brig. Gen. Forrest C. Poole III, commanding general of 2nd Marine

Logistics Group. “I express my deepest heartfelt condolences to Sgt. Gee’s family, friends, and loved ones. We will continue to provide support to all those affected by this incident.”



Sgt. Gee, a native of Sacramento, California, entered active duty in the Marine Corps in 2017. She was a ground electronics transmission systems maintainer assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 24, a

subordinate unit of Combat Logistics Regiment 27, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, II Marine Expeditionary Force. Combat Logistics Battalion 24 is currently deployed with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit as

the logistics combat element.



Her previous assignments include: recruit training at Parris Island, South Carolina; School of Infantry East in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina; Aviation Accession & Primary Military Occupational Specialty

School in Pensacola, Florida; and Marine Corps Communications-Electronics School in Twentynine Palms, California.



Sgt. Gee’s military awards include the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal and the National Defense and Global War on Terrorism Service Medals. Her military schools include Recruit Training, Marine Combat

Training, Air Traffic Controller Training, Basic Electronics Training, Ground Radio Repair Training, Lance Corporal Leadership Seminar, Corporals’ Course, and Martial Arts Instructor Course.



For more information regarding this incident, media may contact II MEF Communication Strategy and Operations at (910) 451-7200 or IIMEFCOMMSTRAT@usmc.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.28.2021 Date Posted: 08.28.2021 14:00 Story ID: 404108 Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US Web Views: 315 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, II MEF Identifies Deceased Marine After Kabul Attack, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.