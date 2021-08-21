National Pride from Service to Citizenship

BARRIGADA, Guam (Aug. 21, 2021) On a quiet, sunny Friday morning in an industrial area of Barrigada, Guam, a small building at the far end of the expanse of a sparsely populated parking lot hardly suggested the lives within it to change forever.

United States Sailors, adorned in their smartest dress whites, stood at attention, right hands raised, reciting the Naturalization Oath of Allegiance to the United States in a ceremony provided by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Guam Field Office, rendering them both U.S. Sailors and U.S. citizens Aug. 13, 2021.

Hailing from USS New Orleans (LPD 18), or “The Big Easy,” Seaman Johnreanard Bade, from the Philippines, Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Adana Bastien, from Trinidad, Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Boyd Chipiro, from Zimbabwe, Seaman Djivan Escamillan, from the Philippines, Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Rohit Singh, from Fiji, and Personnel Specialist 3rd Class Nhan Hua, from Vietnam, concluded a years-long effort to call the United States their home during their first and only liberty port visit aboard New Orleans’ this summer.

“As a personnel specialist, I have processed countless citizenship request submissions since our home port change two years ago,” explained Hua. “I always wondered when my time would come, because I have been waiting for this moment for over three years, before I even joined the Navy. Thankfully, USCIS Guam was gracious enough to give us this opportunity, and I am extremely grateful and proud to say that I am now a U.S. citizen.”

The U.S. Navy has a long tradition of naturalizing new citizens who are willing to serve our country, and even offers an expedited process that was unfortunately delayed due to COVID-19 related constraints.

“As a naturalized U.S. citizen myself, I still remember the overwhelming feeling during my oath-taking ceremony, and I’m sure our NOL Sailors felt the same way,” said Senior Chief Personnel Specialist Grace Antiller, originally from the Philippines, who coordinated the ceremony. “I knew how excited they were as soon as they found out that USCIS Guam was willing to support our schedule and do their interview and oath-taking after waiting months due to COVID. It is definitely one of the most memorable liberty ports they will ever have, and I am happy to have been a part of it.”

Naturalized citizens weren’t the only leadership that were excited for the event; New Orleans as a command prides itself on offering support that cultivates the goals of its Sailors.

“What a remarkable journey all of these Sailors have made—especially the work they all put in required to become United States citizens. I am very proud of each of them,” said Command Master Chief Edward Bazile, from Queens, N.Y. “Just about every nation in the world, to some extent, admits immigrants. But, there's something unique about America: We don't simply welcome new immigrants, we are also born of immigrants. That is who we are—immigration is our origin story. And, for more than two centuries, it's remained at the core of our national character; it's our oldest tradition. It's part of what makes us exceptional.”



This Guam port visit ushered other memorable moments for Sailors, including reenlistments and long-awaited returns home to family and friends over the course of its three-day duration.

New Orleans, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

