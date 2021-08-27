New 2nd AF commander ready to train, develop, lead Airmen of tomorrow

Photo By John Ingle | Maj. Gen. Michele C. Edmondson, left, 2nd Air Force commander, talks with Chapel White...... read more read more Photo By John Ingle | Maj. Gen. Michele C. Edmondson, left, 2nd Air Force commander, talks with Chapel White Ropes during a visit at the Solid Rock Café at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 25, 2021. Edmondson toured the 82nd Training Wing as part of her initial immersion visit to the installation since taking command of 2nd Air Force in July. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Logan Thomas) see less | View Image Page

SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – The 2nd Air Force’s newest commander, Maj. Gen. Michele C. Edmondson, completed her first official visit to the largest technical training wing in the Air Force, Aug. 25, giving her an opportunity to witness real-time training and observe the newest technology used to train today’s Airmen for tomorrow’s Air Force.

“Seeing instructors here with the ability to translate to Airmen how they fit in the future fight isn’t something we see all the time in the training environment,” she said. “They are so passionate and so committed to what they do. I think that translates to the Airmen, and it’s notable.”

Edmondson began her three-day immersion with an overview of the 82nd Training Wing mission and then dove right into a packed itinerary of visits throughout the installation, meeting both students and instructors as well as those who support the mission and community leaders who support Sheppard.

As the former commandant of cadets at the U.S. Air Force Academy and veteran of several assignments within AETC, the general brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to her new role. Developing highly skilled, technically trained Airmen needs is at the top of her list for making sure Second Air Force and its wings are successful.

“There will be some real investments we will need to make and fights we will need to take on to get the right equipment in the hands of the instructors so they can really produce the Airmen that we need for the future fight,” she said.

That focus – developing the Airmen we need for the future fight – has been on the forefront of her priorities since assuming command, she said. Understanding the future fight and how each Airmen’s role fits into that fight starts in the classroom.

She said after visiting Sheppard AFB, she is committed to building a better learning environment by bringing in more innovation and technology into the classroom and giving Airmen the best opportunity to succeed.

“I want to create an environment, culture and climate, in every squadron, organization and detachment across Second Air Force, where every Airman is treated with dignity and respect,” she said. “And by that, I mean diversity and inclusion, how they are treated in every aspect of their life while they are in one of our pipelines.”

Edmondson said that if Airmen are treated right and know they add value to the organization of the Air Force, they are going to do everything they can to meet our expectations.

The Second Air Force mission is to train, develop and inspire the world’s premier Airmen to power the world’s greatest Air Force through basic and technical military training. The 82nd TRW is home to the largest technical training operation in the Air Force, producing almost half of all technical training graduates in AETC.