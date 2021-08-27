Reserve Sailors, Families focus on Strength and Resiliency during Returning Warrior Workshop San Antonio

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Lawrence Davis | SAN ANTONIO, Texas (Aug. 21, 2021) - Returning Warrior Workshop (RWW) resources are...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Lawrence Davis | SAN ANTONIO, Texas (Aug. 21, 2021) - Returning Warrior Workshop (RWW) resources are displayed to provide to Returning Warriors and their families during an RWW in San Antonio, Texas, Aug. 20-22. RWWs are designed to focus on three major goals: honoring the warrior and their guest for their service to our country; providing information about the many resources available for the family to assist them with reintegration into civilian life; and raising awareness with the service member about the symptoms associated with combat stress and provide them resources for assessment and referrals. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Lawrence Davis) see less | View Image Page

FORT WORTH, Texas (Aug. 26, 2021) – Within the United States Navy Sailor’s Creed there is a passage which states, “I proudly serve my country’s Navy combat team with Honor, Courage, and Commitment.” These are the Navy’s core values. It is a concept that Active and Reserve Component Sailors embody as they serve in strategic locations around the world. They not only comprehend the full weight of responsibility this language bears on them, what’s also understood is as they serve, so too, does their family.



Acknowledging these important sacrifices and focusing on strength and resiliency during the reintegration process were some of the key themes of the Returning Warrior Workshop (RWW) held in San Antonio, Texas, Aug. 20-22.



Navy Region Southeast Reserve Component Command Fort Worth (NRSE RCC Fort Worth) Commander Capt. Mark Hofmann and a team of Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program (YRRP) facilitators welcomed 28 returning warriors and their guests for a therapeutic all expenses-paid, three-day event at the Westin Riverwalk hotel.



“If you look at the roster of folks here, they’ve all gone downrange in different directions; some multiple times,” said Hofmann. “We do so much important work. But, we have to do it in a manner that is sustainable. And, that means sustaining the people who execute the work for us. This is an important part of the sustainment cycle. If we care about our people, we will give them the tools to sustain and strengthen themselves, and that’s what really happens here during these weekends.”



Comfortably dressed in business-casual attire, the warriors and their guests sat at round tables in the hotel ballroom where they were given the opportunity to engage in conversations and get to know each other.



The group also observed presentations by several guest speakers, including: Dr. David Anderson, a licensed counselor, who spoke about the power of sharing one’s story; former Navy Hospital Corpsman Dr. Catherine Warren, who revealed her struggles as a young, single mother in the military; and the testimony of Mrs. Candy Young, who shared her experiences as a military spouse and a mother of two.



During her presentation, Young recalled her past worries for the safety of her husband as he deployed multiple times for extended periods over the course of his 32 years of service.



Young spoke about “a cycle of emotional anxiety, grief, and isolation” that she experienced being stationed in unfamiliar locations, caring for their children while her husband was away, and the struggles they faced each time upon his return.



“Sadness that we don’t talk about doesn’t go away. It festers,” explained Young as she emphasized the importance of reaching out for help.



She also encouraged military spouses to find good in the experiences that come with being stationed in new places. “Bloom where you are planted,” said Young.



Anderson, during his presentation, broke down the origin of the word “encouragement” to the warriors and their family members. He explained the term comes from a combination of old French and Latin words which have separate meanings. When placed together, they convey, “to give heart”.



Anderson then played a short clip from the Ray Charles biopic, titled Ray.



In the scene, Ray, as a boy, is going blind yet his mother explains to him that he can overcome his hardships. She would teach him to do so, but she wouldn’t always be there, so he must learn to find strength within himself.



Later, after having gone completely blind, Ray is struggling to find his way around the house. He trips, falls, and immediately yells out for his mother, who resists running to his aid.



Instead, she stands close, and watches as Ray remembers her words of encouragement.



He realizes that he is not helpless, and can still use his other senses, such as his hearing and touch.



He listens to the sounds of cattle which he knows are just outside the front door. He feels the rug he fell on, which he knows lay in the center of the living room. He climbs to his feet and begins to feel his way around the room until he is standing in front of his mother, and he says “I hear you too, momma. You’re right there.”



Ray had learned a valuable lesson on overcoming his challenges using strength within.



Anderson explained to the audience, in the scene, “Ray’s momma gives her son heart, and from the heart grows resilience.”



Chief Personnel Specialist Erick Okewa, a Reservist currently serving on two-year definite recall orders at NRSE RCC Fort Worth as part of the Distributed Mobilization team, recently returned from a mobilization to Bahrain. He attended the workshop with his wife and spoke about the importance of the RWW in helping him and his family during the reintegration process.



He shared a story about a particular challenge he and his family faced when he returned home after being away for a deployment.



“I came back after having been gone for 11 months and there was an incident when my five year-old needed something to be done,” Okewa explained. “He was working on something that had broken apart, and I was with him watching TV. His mom was busy in the kitchen preparing a meal, and the child was getting frustrated because he needed somebody to help him. He just called his mom to help even though I was sitting right next to him. It immediately occurred to me that I had been gone for a long time, you know.”



“Of course, it was a bit frustrating as a parent,” Okewa continued. “This is your own son, your own kid, and you’re right there, but since you’ve been gone for so long, all he is used to is calling for mom. So, that was a bit of a challenge in getting him to realize that daddy is here now. It took a few months but he was able to come around. You just have to understand their perspective, try not to get frustrated, and be patient.”



Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Katherine Almanza, a Navy Operational Support Center San Antonio Reservist, who recently returned from a 16-month multi-location mobilization which included operations in Djibouti, Africa, also attended the workshop accompanied by her daughter.



Almanza shared her thoughts regarding their experience at the workshop.



“I think attending this workshop has been a great experience for both of us,” she said. “Hearing the stories from other service members here has been really helpful because a lot of us have similar experiences.”



The three-day workshop concluded as the Returning Warriors and their guests in attendance were treated to a full breakfast spread and inspirational words from Navy Chaplain Lt. Cmdr. Elias Paulk, assigned as the 23d Marine Regiment Supervisory Chaplain.



Paulk spoke about spiritual toughness and likened it to the process of forging a steel sword, explaining that it is the heat and hammer that shape and strengthen it.



“Toughness is the ability to take a hit and keep going, tapping all your sources of strength and resilience,” said Paulk. “Spiritual toughness is the ability to adhere to beliefs, principles, and values needed to persevere and prevail.”



RCC Fort Worth’s Yellow Ribbon Program Coordinator Ms. Roxy Carrillo expressed gratitude to all those in attendance, as well as the staff, and spoke about the healing power of RWW events.



“I have seen relationships strengthened, connections established, healing initiated, and morale boosted as a result of the RWW program,” said Carrillo. “I would encourage anyone who has mobilized and hasn’t yet been to an RWW event to attend. Investing time in your emotional, spiritual, and physical well-being, as well as your relationships is something you will never regret.”



For more information about Returning Warrior Workshops and the Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program visit the YRRP website at www.yellowribbon.mil.