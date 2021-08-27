194th Security Forces Flight is Washington Air Guard flight of the year

Courtesy Photo | Members of the 194th Security Forces Flight take part in Shoot-Move-Communicate...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Members of the 194th Security Forces Flight take part in Shoot-Move-Communicate training in September 2020. (Photo courtesy of Maj. Peter Micale) see less | View Image Page

CAMP MURRAY, Wash.—The 194th Security Forces Flight has been busy over the past year and a half. The unit has been involved with extensive domestic and international mobilizations and took part in career field innovation work. The unit was recognized as Washington Air National Guard flight of the year during a ceremony in March.



On short notice, the 194th Security Forces Flight planned and provided security for the visit of Vice President Mike Pence to Camp Murray on March 5, 2020 in the early days of the pandemic response. In the months that followed, flight members provided a combined 630 days of food bank and vaccination support. During that time, the unit took part in support to civilian law enforcement for civil disturbance. Later, the flight provided security support for the inauguration of President Joe Biden in January 2021.



Amid all of this, the flight significantly increased its responsibilities for security on Camp Murray, taking on new fulltime personnel and collaborating with partner agencies, said Maj. Peter Micale, 194th Communications Flight commander.



In addition, more than one third of the flight mobilized to Jordan in support of an active duty Air Force mission, marking the largest-ever mobilization of the 194th Security Forces Flight, according to Micale.



Tech. Sgt. James Johnson won a nationwide Security Forces NCO award for the Air National Guard for 2020, following on nationwide recognition for Senior Airman Troy Herr in 2019.



The flight helps to shape innovation within the Security Forces career field. According to Micale, the flight “has been a large part of functional councils that influence equipment and policy for ground combat career fields in the ANG,” helping to test security forces medical kits, testing prospective cold/wet weather clothing, and taking part in a weapons modernization initiative.



“From leading teams at the NGB level to improve Security Forces equipment and weapons, being the first Air Force teams on the ground to everything from wildfires, civil disturbances, and international exercises in the Pacific Region, to standing up full-time installation defense operations as the newest Air Force Squadron, these Defenders have consistently punched above their weight class in every event or tasking they have been a part of,” said Micale. “I’m incredibly proud of what they’ve done

and the example they set for their peers.”



With all of its recent accomplishments and growth, the flight is poised to become a squadron in the coming months. According to Micale, the squadron status is awaiting approval.