Task Force McCoy established in support of Operation Allies Refuge

The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command and in support of the Department of State, recently approved and is now temporarily housing vulnerable Afghans at military installations in the United States, including Fort McCoy.



In mid-August, special immigrant visa applicants, their families and other individuals at risk arrived at Fort McCoy. This was is in addition to the small number of Afghans finalizing their processing at Fort Lee, Va.



U.S. Northern Command is working to build additional capacity at Fort McCoy; at Fort Lee; Fort Bliss, Texas; and potentially other military locations as required.



Approximately 1,000 service members from multiple units of the U.S. Army and U.S. Army Reserve began to assemble at Fort McCoy to provide support to Operation Allies Refuge.



U.S. Northern Command is the Department of Defense’s lead combatant command for this mission in the continental United States and is providing oversight in support of the Department of State.



U.S. Army North, as U.S. Northern Command’s Joint Force Land Component Command, is the lead operational command for this mission. The task force at Fort McCoy — Task Force McCoy — provides the housing, medical, logistics, and transportation support.



Brig. Gen. Chris Norrie is serving as the Task Force McCoy Commander.



(Article prepared by U.S. Northern Command.)