    Fort McCoy DPTMS earns operations security awards

    OPSEC - NAVIFOR OPSEC Info graph

    Photo By Robert Fluegel | Info graph from Naval OPSEC Support Team, Naval Information Forces, Suffolk, Va.... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2021

    Courtesy Story

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    The Department of the Army recently recognized the staff within the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security (DPTMS) Multimedia-Visual Information Branch and Security Branch for achieving top recognition in the 2020 Army Operations Security (OPSEC) Achievement Awards competition.

    Fort McCoy was recognized for achievements in all three categories.

    Fort McCoy’s Thomas DesJardins, as the installation OPSEC program manager, earned third place in the individual achievement category. Fort McCoy Garrison earned second place in the Organization Achievement Award category.

    The installation also achieved placings in the Multimedia (Print) Achievement Award category for the poster “pieces of the pieces of the puzzle.”

    “This is a great achievement for Fort McCoy,” said David Cochran with the DPTMS Plans, Operations and Security Division. “This is the sixth year out the last seven that the Department of the Army has recognized Fort McCoy’s OPSEC program.”

    Awards like this are possible only through the collaborative efforts of the DPTMS Security Branch, Visual Information Branch, and support from the Fort McCoy leadership and workforce, Cochran said.

    According to Army Regulation 530-1, “Operations Security,” OPSEC is a process of identifying critical information and analyzing friendly actions attendant to military operations and other activities.

    Additionally, OPSEC protects sensitive and critical information from adversary observation and collection in ways that traditional security programs cannot.

    The Army OPSEC Achievement Awards recognize Army personnel and organizations for significant OPSEC accomplishments and the creative and innovative application of techniques and methods to solve problems related to OPSEC and the promotion of OPSEC programs through the creation of OPSEC awareness products, such as videos and other media.

    For more information about OPSEC, Antiterrorism Awareness Month, Antiterrorism Awareness Training, U.S. Army iWATCH, or other antiterrorism-related issues, call the Fort McCoy Antiterrorism Office.

