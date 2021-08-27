Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: Wisconsin Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk crews hold Bambi bucket training at Fort McCoy

    Wisconsin Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk crews hold Bambi bucket training at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2021

    Courtesy Story

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Photo Essay by Greg Mason
    Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office

    A Wisconsin Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk aircrew with the Madison, Wis.-based 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment train to drop water on wildfires Aug. 12, 2021, using Bambi buckets at a lake at Fort McCoy, Wis., in preparation for deployment to California.

    Two aircraft and 17 troops from the unit departed Wisconsin on Aug. 13, 2021, to battle wildfires in California.

    Black Hawk aircrews with the Wisconsin National Guard regularly train at Fort McCoy.

    Fort McCoy's motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

    Also, located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

