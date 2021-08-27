Photo Essay: Wisconsin Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk crews hold Bambi bucket training at Fort McCoy

Courtesy Photo | A Wisconsin Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk aircrew with the Madison, Wis.-based...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A Wisconsin Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk aircrew with the Madison, Wis.-based 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment train to drop water on wildfires Aug. 12, 2021, using Bambi buckets at a lake at Fort McCoy, Wis., in preparation for deployment to California. Two aircraft and 17 troops from the unit departed Wisconsin on Aug. 13, 2021, to battle wildfires in California. (U.S. Army Photo by Greg Mason, Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office) see less | View Image Page

Photo Essay by Greg Mason

Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office



A Wisconsin Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk aircrew with the Madison, Wis.-based 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment train to drop water on wildfires Aug. 12, 2021, using Bambi buckets at a lake at Fort McCoy, Wis., in preparation for deployment to California.



Two aircraft and 17 troops from the unit departed Wisconsin on Aug. 13, 2021, to battle wildfires in California.



Black Hawk aircrews with the Wisconsin National Guard regularly train at Fort McCoy.



Fort McCoy's motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Also, located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



