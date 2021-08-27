NAVWAR Launches Phase II of Project Overmatch Prize Challenges

Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) kicked off Phase II of the Artificial Intelligence and Networks Advanced Naval Technology Exercise (AINetANTX) Prize Challenges, focused on identifying solutions at speed, for a more lethal, better connected fleet of the future in support of Project Overmatch.



Project Overmatch is a high priority Department of the Navy initiative aimed at connecting platforms, weapons, and sensors together in a robust Naval Operational Architecture (NOA) that integrates with Joint All-Domain Command and Control for enhanced Distributed Maritime Operations. Critical to Project Overmatch is the development of networks, infrastructure, data architecture, tools and analytics that support the operational and developmental environment that will enable sustained maritime dominance for years to come.



To deliver this modernized network, the AINetANTX Prize Challenges are open to all U.S. citizens, including commercial, government and academic individuals or teams, lowering the barrier to entry and increasing the competitive landscape to identify the best solutions possible. NAVWAR selected a total of 14 participants from more than 50 potential applicants. After successfully completing the Phase I white paper review, participants have moved to Phase II where they will demonstrate their solutions in a simulation-based environment that will employ tactically relevant scenarios in operationally relevant conditions.



“Invited participants have been asked to bring their technologies and integrate into our digital warfare platforms and simulators,” said Carly Jackson, NAVWAR Science and Technology Director. “While we did allow participants to integrate into our labs in the 2019 ANTX EAST/WEST, this wasn’t a requirement. We are constantly evolving our methods and tools, and these platforms and environments are now core to the AINetANTX evaluation process.”



Focused on delivering the NOA, the Networks Prize Challenge is exploring new networking technologies that will advance the reach, capacity and resiliency of the maritime tactical network of networks.



The AI Prize Challenge aims to identify and leverage the latest in AI-enabled technologies to allow warfighters to make decisions in operationally relevant maritime environments and in operational timeframes.



During Phase II, selected participants will to demonstrate candidate technologies in the Overmatch Software Armory (OSA), a cloud-enabled digital environment using industry-standard development, security and operation (DevSecOps) principles aimed at bringing the rapid delivery of software capability to the fleet. The OSA will provide participants virtual desktop infrastructure access to a secure, government-owned commercial cloud service provider with training-quality data sets.



Each prize challenge is offering $100,000 for the best solution presented, with a combined $200,000 in total cash prizes. First-place entries will win $75,000, while second place entries will be awarded $25,000. Winners will be announced in November 2021.



“These cash awards are being leveraged to recognize the importance of the specific technologies that we will be evaluating and in recognition of the increased levels of integration that will be required,” said Jackson. “This will bring speed and efficacy to our methods. We will learn much faster by assessing the tech that these Phase II participating teams bring into our digital platforms, data sets, and operationally relevant fleet architectures.”



About NAVWAR



NAVWAR identifies, develops, delivers and sustains information warfighting capabilities and services that enable naval, joint, coalition and other national missions operating in warfighting domains from seabed to space and through cyberspace. NAVWAR consists of more than 11,000 civilian, active duty and reserve professionals located around the world.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.27.2021 Date Posted: 08.27.2021 13:23 Story ID: 404041 Location: US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVWAR Launches Phase II of Project Overmatch Prize Challenges, by Elisha Gamboa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.