Iwo Jima Celebrates Women’s Equality Day

ARABIAN GULF - The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) held an observance ceremony in commemoration of Women’s Equality Day, Aug. 26.



Women’s Equality Day is celebrated to commemorate the adoption of the Nineteenth Amendment of the United States Constitution, which allowed women the right to vote. The United States has recognized Women’s Equality Day since 1971. The Multicultural Heritage Committee (MCHC) onboard Iwo Jima planned and coordinated the ceremony.



“The purpose of the event was to show how women in history have paved the way to where we are now,” said Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Norkita McDonald, master of ceremonies. “We expressed that we are equal and should all work alongside each other as Sailors.”



The observance recognized those who made Women’s Equality Day a moment of celebration and those that were affected during the movement of women’s equality.



Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) Master Chief Jessica Hendon was the guest speaker at the event. She spoke about her personal experiences battling gender inequalities she faced throughout her time in the Navy and the progression that she’s seen.



“I think there has been a good push towards us becoming equal, but I don’t think we are there yet,” said Hendon. “I think observances like these allow for a platform to showcase the stuff we have been through as

women, and to also show there is work that needs to be done.”



The MCHC holds events to bring a better understanding of diversity within the military. This event was meant to provide awareness while enhancing camaraderie between Sailors and Marines forwarding a positive movement of all cultures onboard.



“The event was a success,” said Information Systems Technician 1st Class Katrina Bailey, MCHC coordinator. “I think it’s important to hear actual experiences people have had to better understand what people have been through to get us to where we are and how we can do better in the future. We hope to continue to have more successes like this one in the future.”



Iwo Jima is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points.



For more information about USS Iwo Jima (LHD7) visit us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/USSIwoJimaLHD7 or www.dvidshub.net .

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2021 Date Posted: 08.27.2021 13:21 Story ID: 404037 Location: ARABIAN GULF Web Views: 108 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Iwo Jima Celebrates Women’s Equality Day, by PO3 Jessica Kibena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.