18th Air Force Command Chief visits McConnell

MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, Kan. – Chief Master Sgt. Chad Bickley, 18th Air Force command chief, visited McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, Aug. 25-27, 2021.



While touring various organizations, Bickley experienced McConnell Airmen’s direct impact on Air Mobility Command's global mobility mission.



"McConnell is excited to host Chief Bickley and demonstrate our unmatched air refueling and mission support as a part of the 18th Air Force," said Chief Master Sgt. Melissa Royster 22 Air Refueling wing command chief. "We're setting the standard for the next generation of Rapid Global Mobility, and Chief Bickley's visit allows for the opportunity to recognize Airmen's accomplishments."



During his visit, Bickley saw first-hand how Team McConnell Airmen have contributed to Afghanistan relief efforts, led the effort to make the KC-46A Pegasus fully mission capable, and recent diversity and inclusion efforts in making a better force for tomorrow.



Throughout his visit, Bickley recognized 10 Airmen for their superior performance and dedication to continuing the mission. He stated the coin he gave the Airmen was not from him but the 36,000 18th Air Force Airmen across the globe.



Bickley led an enlisted all call Aug. 25, 2021, where he spoke about five different topics which were COVID-19, knowing when to take a knee, suicide awareness, the high-end fight, as well as diversity and inclusion to make sure our Airmen are prepared on every level.



“When I look at things, I view them through the lens of readiness…will this make us a more ready, lethal force and enhance our capability against a near-peer threat?” said Bickley.



Chief Bickley ended the all-call with an appreciation sentiment.



“I am truly impressed with McConnell Air Force Base and the tremendous work you’ve done to bring the KC-46 online,” said Bickley. “Maj Gen Bibb and I are extremely proud of the Airmen executing the mission downrange in tough conditions. We are honored to be a part of your team.”

