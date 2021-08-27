Dyess Airmen showcase expeditionary readiness in Global Strike Challenge

Whether it’s protecting the base, securing equipment, loading munitions or getting a B-1B Lancer off the ground, Dyess Airmen conduct themselves in a professional manner that enables them to complete their missions on a daily basis.



While some continue to train, other Airmen recently completed their portion of the Global Strike Challenge 2021 at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas.



The Global Strike Challenge is a competition that tests the bomber, Intercontinental Ballistic Missile force, helicopter operations and security forces capabilities within the Air Force Global Strike Command.



“Dyess’ participation in the challenge is paramount within our command because it demonstrates what our great Airmen do on a daily basis,” said Capt. Cody Wolf, 7th Munitions Squadron operations officer. “Having the challenge is important because it gives our Airmen the chance to work together in a competitive manner. It showcases how good they are as they stack up against their peers from other bases.”



In addition to displaying the command’s capabilities, the goals of the challenge are to foster esprit de corps through rigorous competition and teamwork, recognize outstanding AFGSC personnel and teams, and improve combat capabilities through competition and community crosstalk.



Dyess Airmen with the 28th Bomb Squadron, 7th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, 7th MUNS and 7th Security Forces Squadron were tested Aug. 24 and 25 on various mission capabilities.



Airmen with the 28th BS were evaluated on multiple aspects of their job. The aircrew members executed a weapon system trainer simulator event that covered two real-world scenarios, completed a written test on their knowledge of the B-1B Lancer Defensive Systems Operator, and accomplished a training sortie that simulated a real-world scenario.



“Completing these tasks during the challenge was an excellent snapshot of the wide variety of skills that B-1 aviators must possess to hit a target and survive a threat,” said Lt. Col. Donovan Davis, 28th BS senior officer course program officer. “Our maintenance professionals are the best in the world, and the B-1 community does not succeed without their hard work and dedication.”



Members of the 7th Maintenance Group exercised their agile response capabilities by proficiently towing a B-1B aircraft, debriefing the aircrew and performing a thru-flight inspection to simulate preparing an aircraft for a mission. The Airmen were also evaluated on the speed at which they were able to load inert munitions on a B-1B aircraft.



“All of these events are based off of simulating a combat mission, and they are being put into a time crunch situation to perform those tasks to the best of their abilities,” said 1st Lt. Shane Bonin, 7th MUNS armament flight commander. “This competition is meant to encourage proficiency in their skillsets and puts them in a time sensitive situation where they are being judged. There is no harsher comparison to that than combat.”



Airmen from the 7th SFS will soon compete in a five-day competition at Camp Guernsey, Wyoming, where they will compete in a map and compass land navigation course, shooting competition, tactical response competition and a warrior ruck challenge. Performing the various tasks for this competition also helps security forces members enhance their skillsets.



“Any scenarios we may complete during the event are something we could do on a daily basis, whether it be at Dyess or somewhere else across the world,” said Tech. Sgt. Andrew Lehman, 7th SFS flight sergeant. “Whether it’s establishing a defensive fighting position or rucking to a specific location, our work defends military personnel and resources so they can accomplish their mission on the ground.”



The bi-annual GSC showcases Airmen’s training and dedication to ensuring nuclear lethality and readiness while developing elite and highly-disciplined Airmen. The challenge also helps with the capabilities of the global strike Airmen to provide lethal global strike and command support anytime and anywhere to support the President of the United States and combatant commanders.



“Global Strike Challenge showcases our Airmen’s expeditionary readiness as we compete with other Air Force Global Strike installations and to a greater extent, adversaries abroad,” said Col. Joe Kramer, 7 Bomb Wing commander. “I am proud of the work Dyess Airmen perform on a daily basis. Because of their efforts, we remain the most feared and respected bomber force in the world.”

