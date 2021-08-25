Guardsmen from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation Get the Job Done

Photo By Sgt. Agustin Montanez | Sgt. Francisco Silva (left) and Chief Warrant Officer two (CW2) Jean Rodriguez (right)...... read more read more

Photo By Sgt. Agustin Montanez | Sgt. Francisco Silva (left) and Chief Warrant Officer two (CW2) Jean Rodriguez (right) from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation disembark their UH-72 helicopter after returning from a reconnaissance mission over La Hatte, Haiti, Aug. 25, 2021. The PRANGA guardsmen have been an essential part of the USAID-led relief efforts and have already completed 12 reconnaissance flights with the purpose of assessing from the air the condition of a variety of local infrastructure such as hospitals, schools, and roads. (Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Agustin Montanez/Released) see less | View Image Page