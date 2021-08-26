Fleet Readiness Center Southeast employee earns DON Civilian Rising Star Award for Excellence

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Carol Bagmon's job as an equal employment opportunity (EEO) Complaints Manager at Fleet Readiness Center Southeast (FRCSE) keeps her on her toes – exactly where she thrives.



It's this trait, along with dozens of other professional and personal attributes that afforded her the title of the 2020 Department of the Navy (DON) Civilian HR & EEO Community Rising Star.



Last year was nothing short of challenging, and that is particularly true for FRCSE's EEO office. After the unexpected loss of two key positions within the branch, the Complaints Manager and Reasonable Accommodations Coordinator, Bagmon stepped up in a big way.



"Although Ms. Bagmon has less than three years of Federal EEO experience, her performance during fiscal year 2020 was exceptional, and that which is normally demonstrated and expected of a seasoned EEO professional," said David Yeager FRCSE's EEO Manager. "Her efforts were instrumental in the office maintaining 100 percent timeliness in all facets of complaints and accommodations processing."



Assuming her initial role in May of 2019 as the Special Emphasis Program Manager and EEO Counselor, Bagmon climbed the ladder. Shortly after her hire date, she took on her role as the command Reasonable Accommodations Coordinator, where she quickly adapted. It was clear to management that she had more to give, and after just a few short months, she navigated into her third and current position in April 2020.



"I was shocked to be given the Rising Star award," said Bagmon. "I had no idea I had been nominated. When I received the email with the selections, I was curious to see if I knew anyone on the list and saw my name. It was such an honor to be recognized for my work. It makes you feel appreciated, and that leadership is watching and pleased with the work you provide to the organization."



According to DON, to be nominated as a Rising Star, employees must demonstrate the ability to adapt to the responsibilities of their position quickly, express a commitment to service, collaborate flawlessly with teammates and customers to effectively address needs and demonstrated potential to adjust to future leadership roles.



The DON Civilian HR & EEO Community Awards for Excellence includes ten different award categories, and 2020 saw more than 100 nominations.



"Throughout the year, she has personified 'team player' regardless of the task. The EEO Office could not have achieved the successes and improvements without Ms. Bagmon's untiring and relentless dedication to duty,” Yeager said. "I am just so proud of her and all of her accomplishments. She is truly a rising star and a major player in the EEO field."



Winners were announced earlier this year, but the official presentation of the award is not expected to take place until late summer to early fall.



