Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Photo Essay: Airfield operations at Fort McCoy

    Airfield operations at Fort McCoy

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | Airfield Operations Specialist Jon Finch with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans,...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2021

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                      

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Airfield operations personnel with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security Airfield Division are shown Aug. 5, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The division was busy in early August with operations for the Air Force Reserve exercise Patriot Warrior 2021 taking place on post with a portion of the exercise operations taking place at the Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport.

    Fort McCoy's motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2021
    Date Posted: 08.26.2021 11:19
    Story ID: 403949
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Essay: Airfield operations at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Airfield operations at Fort McCoy
    Airfield operations at Fort McCoy
    Airfield operations at Fort McCoy
    Airfield operations at Fort McCoy
    Airfield operations at Fort McCoy
    Airfield operations at Fort McCoy
    Airfield operations at Fort McCoy
    Airfield operations at Fort McCoy
    Airfield operations at Fort McCoy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    training
    Fort McCoy
    airfield operations
    Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT