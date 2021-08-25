BJACH tests capabilities during installation full scale exercise

FORT POLK, La. — Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital tested capabilities during a full scale exercise at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana Aug. 25.



The exercise was designed to test hospital functions and efficiencies in the aftermath of a severe weather incident. BJACH conducts drills on a regular basis to test facility capabilities in an emergency situation.



The exercise was designed to test hospital functions and efficiencies in the aftermath of a severe weather incident. BJACH conducts drills on a regular basis to test facility capabilities in an emergency situation.



“On the medical side of things, we know what to do, how to react and how to treat patients who come through the door,” he said. “This exercise is important so everyone knows what the plan is, what to do in a crisis and how we all need to work together if there is a real world situation.”



Williams said everyone has a role to play in a crisis, training gives the hospital staff the opportunity to work the plan without being directed.



“We never know when something like this will happen,” he said. “We need to learn how to balance our daily operations and manage an emergency.”



Williams said the mass casualty plan is initiated by the hospital commander when the amount of patients coming in will overload our normal system.



“At that time we will enact our crisis operations plan,” he said. “We will bring our forces together from every department in the hospital. Each key and essential staff member, both military and civilian, has a role to play. Some are directed to our manpower pool and given directions on where to go based on the needs of the organization during a crisis. Others already know what section to report to if there is an emergency and will immediately head there when the code is called.”



Williams said if the patients come in fast, the normal intake process can be overloaded. If that happens the hospital commander is advised and the plan is executed.



Lt. Col. Daniel Cash, deputy commander for clinical services at BJACH echoed Williams’ remarks about the relevance of drills that flex the capabilities of the hospital and staff.



“We exercise our MASCAL plan to make sure we are ready to receive and disposition patients in a crisis,” he said. “It stresses our system to help us identify areas of improvement. No organization is perfect and it helps us tweak our processes if necessary. When there is a large influx of patients we will take care of them here or transport them to other hospitals in our network for higher levels of care.”



Staff Sergeant Jacob Dyer, patient administration division non-commissioned officer in charge, said his department is the entry and exit point of Army Medicine.



“In a MASCAL situation it is the responsibility of PAD to track and identify each patient from the time they arrive and depart the hospital,” he said. “We will know exactly where they are at all times and what their status is.”



Dyer said practicing allows everyone in the hospital to prepare for emergency situations.



In preparation for an airborne operation this summer, he said his department created mass casualty folders in the event there were a large number of injuries.



“Sometimes in a crisis situation we have to rely on old school methods to expedite the process to ensure we are providing the best care as quickly as possible,” Dyer said. “We use these mass casualty folders to keep track of our patients in a paper format. Sometimes power is affected during an emergency, sometimes patients come in unconscious or without proper identification. This process allows us to keep track of them until we can properly identify and ensure continuity of care by documentation.”



Maj. Gary Cheatwood, deputy commander of administration, said a lot of activities take place behind the scenes at the hospital beyond patient care.



“Administratively, we do a lot of things to support our clinicians and can provide the care needed in these situations,” he said. “The training for these events is critical to make sure we have a process in place to keep patients and staff safe. This helps us make sure we have all the assets and resources needed for these events.”

“In a MASCAL situation it is the responsibility of PAD to track and identify each patient from the time they arrive and depart the hospital,” he said. “We will know exactly where they are at all times and what their status is.”



Dyer said practicing allows everyone in the hospital to prepare for emergency situations.



In preparation for an airborne operation this summer, he said his department created mass casualty folders in the event there were a large number of injuries.



“Sometimes in a crisis situation we have to rely on old school methods to expedite the process to ensure we are providing the best care as quickly as possible,” Dyer said. “We use these mass casualty folders to keep track of our patients in a paper format. Sometimes power is affected during an emergency, sometimes patients come in unconscious or without proper identification. This process allows us to keep track of them until we can properly identify and ensure continuity of care by documentation.”



Maj. Gary Cheatwood, deputy commander of administration, said a lot of activities take place behind the scenes at the hospital beyond patient care.



“Administratively, we do a lot of things to support our clinicians and can provide the care needed in these situations,” he said. “The training for these events is critical to make sure we have a process in place to keep patients and staff safe. This helps us make sure we have all the assets and resources needed for these events.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.25.2021 Date Posted: 08.26.2021 11:17 Story ID: 403948 Location: FORT POLK, LA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BJACH tests capabilities during installation full scale exercise, by Jean Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.