Leadership Approach, Attitude Help Florida Native Rise from Ordinary Seaman to Master

Photo By Leslie Hull-Ryde | Jennifer Senner, master aboard Military Sealift Command’s Bob Hope class surge...... read more read more Photo By Leslie Hull-Ryde | Jennifer Senner, master aboard Military Sealift Command’s Bob Hope class surge sealift ship USNS Fisher (T-AKR 301), oversees every aspect of Fisher’s operations. This includes routine and emergent maintenance, required U.S. Coast Guard and American Bureau of Shipping certification, budgeting and payroll, organizing port calls, and coordinating port loading operations. (U.S. Navy Photo) see less | View Image Page

Dave Thomas, founder of the Wendy’s fast-food chain, challenged those who worked for him to have an MBA – a mop bucket attitude, willing to do whatever it takes to get the job done.



One civil service mariner adopted that approach and rose through the ranks from ordinary seaman to captain of one of the Navy’s largest ships -- USNS Fisher (T-AKR 301).



When she started out as an ordinary seaman 20 years, Jennifer Senner may have literally swabbed the deck with a mop and bucket, or she may have chipped paint, something she still does when necessary.



“I’ll never ask someone to do a job that I wouldn’t do,” Senner says.



“I take pride in the fact that I worked my way up through the hawsepipe and spent as much time on the deckplates as I have. It gives me a different perspective on things that I know my crew appreciates.”



The St. Augustine, Florida, native earned her mariner’s license in 2008 and for the past two years has sailed as master aboard Military Sealift Command’s Bob Hope class surge sealift ships, which are almost the size of an aircraft carrier. Now, Senner is the master of Fisher, which transports rolling stock and containers in support of Department of Defense sealift missions around the globe.



While she has a crew she can count on, Senner is ultimately responsible for everything that happens onboard the vessel. She oversees every aspect of Fisher’s operations, including routine and emergent maintenance, required U.S. Coast Guard and American Bureau of Shipping certification, the budget, the payroll, organizing port calls, coordinating port loading operations – not to mention safely maneuvering the ship.



Currently the Fisher crew is supporting a series of Army exercises throughout the Indo-Pacific Region. The operational tempo is quite high as Senner and her team are conducting 24-hour operations, which include loading and unloading the Army’s cargo in various ports throughout the 7th Fleet Area of Operations.



“We are supporting the warfighter in every way possible,” Senner says.



“My crew feels a sense of pride in taking care of our Soldiers.”



Taking care of DoD customers is what Fisher’s crew does. Taking care of Fisher’s crew is what Senner does.

In addition to safely operating the ship and conducting port loading operations, ensuring the health and well-being of her crew is extremely important to Senner.



“I make a point to walk around the ship regularly and talk to everyone and gauge how they’re doing. Sometimes, they just want a person to talk to, lend an ear,” she says.



“It makes me feel good when my crew feels that they can talk to me about whatever they have bothering them. I put on my ‘mama bear’ hat and listen.



“When I come onboard the ship, I gain 32 new family members, and I care about each of them. “



To accomplish the mission, Senner says it requires the dedication and focus of each member of the crew doing his or her part. Fisher’s extended periods underway and current operational demands may impact interactions between crew members.



“Human nature proves that not everyone will get along 100 percent of the time, and that’s to be expected,” Senner explains.



“One of the large parts of my role as captain is to be a strong leader for my crew and resolve interpersonal conflicts as soon as they become known to me.”



Senner’s deckplate leadership and engaged approach helps Fisher’s crew stay focused and ensures Military Sealift Command accomplishes Department of Defense missions.



Military Sealift Command Far East ensures approximately 50 ships in the Indo-Pacific region, are manned, trained and equipped to deliver essential supplies, fuel, cargo, and equipment to warfighters, both at sea and on shore.



Task force commanders employ these ships to ensure mission accomplishment.



COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73 is the U.S. 7th Fleet's provider of combat-ready logistics, operating government-owned and contracted ships that keep units throughout 7th Fleet armed, fueled and fed.



As the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet employs 50-70 ships and submarines across the Western Pacific and Indian oceans. U.S. 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region.



Military Sealift Command is the leading provider of ocean transportation for the Navy and the rest of the Department of Defense - operating approximately 125 ships daily around the globe.