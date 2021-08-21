Carrier Strike Group 5 visits USS Halsey

ARABIAN SEA (Aug. 21, 2021) -- Rear Adm. Will Pennington, Commander Task Force (CTF) 50 and Carrier Strike Group (CGS) 5, visited guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97) to speak with leadership while operating in the Arabian Sea, Aug. 21.



While aboard, Pennington discussed the importance of their vigilance and the impact that Halsey has made during their deployment to 5th Fleet. He also addressed the crew to thank them for their commitment to excellence and high performance.



“The Halsey crew has maintained a high level of readiness and has stayed flexible throughout a dynamic slate of operations in this theater, working alongside allies and partners as part of the strike group,” said Pennington. “It was great to visit the ship and tell them how proud I am of their efforts and their readiness for future challenges.”



The Pearl Harbor-based destroyer has participated in multiple engagements with regional and coalition partners, including operations with the United Kingdom’s HMS Queen Elizabeth (R08) Strike Group and French Frigate FS Languedoc (D 653).



Halsey also provided aid at sea to Indian mariners in distress after responding to an emergency radio distress call in July.

Halsey is attached to Commander, Task Force 50, deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points.



U.S. Navy story by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jaimar Carson Bondurant

