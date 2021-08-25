As part of Women's Equality Day we are taking time to reflect on the many benefits of true equality and the role of women in our nation. In celebration of this day, we are spotlighting some of our employees.



The next employee in our spotlight series is Supervisory Civil Engineer and MKARNS Navigation Manager, Ashly Crawford.



Ms. Crawford has been employed with the Little Rock District for twelve years. She helps to manage the day-to-day execution of work for the multi‐beneficiary navigation system as well as long term strategic planning for the billion-dollar navigation business line of the Little Rock District.



Ms. Crawford currently supports the navigation team which includes four floating plants, two hydrographic survey crews, two marine terminals, 13 locks and dams and a field engineer for a total of 137 employees and directly supervises six.



Ms. Crawford cares about her team and is always looking for ways that she can support them in their day-to-day tasks.



“There are so many amazing employees that do so much that is unseen to keep our missions going. I am honored to be a very small piece of that puzzle,” she said.



Ms. Crawford’s can do attitude, willingness to help and leadership qualities make her an asset to her team and the entire Little Rock District.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.25.2021 Date Posted: 08.25.2021 18:03 Story ID: 403914 Location: LITTLE ROCK, AR, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Women's Equality Day Spotlight: Ashly Crawford, by Erin Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.