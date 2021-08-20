The Navy "NIMITZ" Virtual Reality Experience Visits Southwest Washington

CENTRALIA, Wash. - The Navy’s Virtual Reality Experience, the Nimitz, along with recruiters assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific Northwest visited the Southwest Washington Fair August 17-22 to spread Navy awareness in the community and give participants a 360-degree virtual reality view of what it’s like to be on a special warfare mission.

The immersive mobile experience includes a video briefing before strapping on an Oculus Rift headset and a piece of wearable technology called a SubPac that percusses in real time to the sounds of the mission. Participants navigated the mission using a cutting-edge steering wheel and throttle system that replicates the actual sensation of piloting a high-speed Special Warfare Combatant-Craft while extracting SEALs.

“The Nimitz is a highly interactive way to demonstrate how the Navy helps develop and deploy the most technologically advanced equipment in the world,” says Rear Admiral Dennis Velez, Commander, Navy Recruiting Command. “To reach a high-caliber pool of recruiting prospects, we need high-caliber recruiting tools.”

As participants exited the virtual experience, recruiters from Navy Recruiting Station Olympia were there to answer questions and engage with the community.

“It was an amazing experience for all of us involved,” said Navy Counselor First Class Jacob Karlik. “It was truly awesome to be able to give people an honest glimpse into some of the lesser known programs the Navy has to offer and just be there to answer questions people have. Our mission is to share knowledge about the Navy and be involved in our community. I hope we were able to make some people smile. Whether it was a Navy veteran reflecting on prior service with us, or a young kid experiencing virtual reality for the first time, we hope the community enjoyed the overall experience as much as we did.”

In addition to the virtual reality mission, the tour included a photo booth and a pull-up challenge where participants competed to hold the number one spot.

The Southwest Washington Fair attracted more than 70,000 visitors over its 6-day run.

“I would like to add a thank you to the Community of Centralia and Southwestern Washington for being so welcoming and allowing us to be a part of the fair,” said Karlik.

Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific Northwest’s area of responsibility includes more than 34 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations throughout Washington, Idaho, Montana, and Alaska.

