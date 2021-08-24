Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Civic leaders tour on Goodfellow AFB

    Civic leaders tour on Goodfellow AFB

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2021

    Story by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas --
    San Angelo civic leaders experienced Goodfellow Air Force Base’s training mission during a base tour, Aug. 24.

    “It’s exciting to be able to bring a group of our civic leaders on base and show off the great work of our Airmen, Soldiers, Sailors, Guardians and Marines,” said 17th Training Wing Public Affairs Community Engagement Section Chief, James Orlando. “For some people, this is the first time they’re taking a base tour and for others it has been a while since they were able to see how we accomplish our mission here at Goodfellow in person.”

    The tour was designed to give civic leaders a first-hand experience of Goodfellow’s mission, which is to train, develop and inspire the future force.

    “This is a great opportunity for community leaders to come and experience Goodfellow Air Force Base,” said President and CEO of the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce, Walter Koenig. “We all are excited to be here and to learn more about this great institution that has been a part of our community for so long.”

    On the tour, civic leaders listened to a heritage brief, witnessed the rigorous training at the Department of Defense Louis F. Garland Fire Academy, and saw hands-on intelligence training.

    They observed Special Instruments Training, which teaches Airmen the necessary skills to support the U.S.’s primary nuclear weapons detonation and proliferation detection systems, experienced a former Soviet surface to air missile system static display, and conducted a community partnership charter signing ceremony.

    “We have lots of connections with the local community, and letting them see what we do here definitely makes our community relationships that much stronger,” said Master Sgt. Matthew Broussard, 312th Training Squadron DoD Louis F. Garland Fire Academy flight chief.

