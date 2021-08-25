Yang takes command of the 192nd MDG as Price retires

The 192nd Medical Group, Virginia Air National Guard, held a joint change of command and retirement ceremony Aug. 7, 2021, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. Col. Frank Y. Yang took command of the group from Col. Jason R. Price who then retired from the VaANG.



Col. Christopher G. Batterton, 192nd Wing commander, presided over the back-to-back ceremonies.



“Col Price, you’ve done an exceptional job leading our Airmen in the med group,” Batterton said. “You’re always an available, dedicated professional who truly cares about people -an attribute that you just can’t teach. Grounded in faith and wisely surrounding yourself with rockstar leaders, you set the group up for success for years to come. Congrats on your career and retirement. I know you’ll always be a VaANGster.”



After more than 25 years of service, Price retired from the VaANG and was awarded the Legion of Merit. Price successfully led the MDG since 2017 through two scheduled deployments, three unplanned overseas contingencies, several homeland security operations and the first ever mobilization of the MDG’s CERFP, or Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and High Yield Explosive (CBRNE) Enhanced Response Force Package.



“The outstanding leadership, exemplary vision and tireless efforts demonstrated by Col. Price resulted in distinguished contributions to the combat readiness and overwhelming success of the 192nd Wing,” the award citation read.



“It's been my honor to serve alongside the finest medical warriors in the world!” Price said as he addressed the Airmen. “If you don't remember anything else I've ever said, remember this: If you live that servant leader ethos, ‘my life for yours,’ and that is baked into the crust that is the medical group, then I'll know that I was somewhat successful in these last four years.”



Yang was commissioned into the ANG Medical Corp in 1999 through a citizen-Airman program. His wide range of responsibilities and leadership include general surgeon, flight surgeon, CERFP medical leader, MDG chief professional services, MDG chief aerospace medicine, MDG chief of staff and Virginia National Guard state air surgeon.



“Your team is ready to execute the mission. To provide a well trained and mission ready force. To respond to state disasters and federal wartime medical taskings while promoting and monitoring the health, fitness and wellbeing of all members of the Virginia Air National Guard,” Batterton said to Yang. “Airmen are the number one priority of the VaANG.”



Since the start of COVID-19, Yang has led as the Virginia Adjutant General’s joint medical advisor. He spearheaded prevention and mitigation efforts for the VNG joint force, coordinating with state and national authorities and overseeing medical strategies throughout the Commonwealth.



“Col. Yang, the best way I can think of to introduce you to your new group is actually to steal a quote from Col. [Darren] Gray...” Price said. “‘You’re inheriting a Ferrari, don’t scratch it’...we served together for decades, you’re a fantastic leader. Med group, you are absolutely going to get carried to the next level by the new doc.”



“It is an honor to stand before you as your medical group commander,” said Yang. “My standing here has little to do with me but a whole lot to do with you -the 192nd Medical Group. You are the ones who will be ready 100 percent. You are the ones who will train to 100 percent. You are the ones who will complete all missions that come your way. My job is simply to enable you, empower you and be ever so proud of you when you take hill after hill, mountain after mountain. For you are the VaANG -we are the VaANG!”

