JMC gains new senior enlisted leader with change of responsibility ceremony

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. - Joint Munitions Command hailed incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Petra Casarez in a change of responsibility ceremony August 24.



Casarez assumed responsibility from Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Morrison, who will take the senior enlisted position at Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois.



Brig. Gen. Gavin Gardner, JMC commander, presided over the ceremony and spoke of Morrison’s accomplishments at JMC, specifically his leadership during the coronavirus pandemic.



“With every decision JMC has made in regard to the pandemic, Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Morrison has been at the forefront,” Gardner said. “He always thinks out the impacts on our people first. Since February 2020, Command Sgt. Maj. Morrison has been there helping us lead our way through this. I truly look forward to seeing what he will do in the future.”



Morrison discussed his experience as JMC’s senior enlisted leader and thanked his team members for their munitions logistics work.



“This has been the most rewarding assignment in my 30 years as a Soldier,” Morrison said. “It’s truly been humbling- it’s unbelievable the things our artisan workforce does on a daily basis. Thank you for your efforts to provide safe, reliable munitions to the warfighter around the globe.



Morrison then welcomed Casarez to JMC.



“Command Sgt. Maj. Casarez, we go back a long way,” Morrison said to his fellow Soldier. I couldn’t think of a better person to hand the reins of such a great organization to than you.”



Gardner also welcomed his new adviser to the JMC community.



“The foundation of everything we do in the Army is about teamwork and supporting Soldiers,” Gardner said to Casarez. “I know you’re up to the task.”



To the audience assembled both virtually and in person, Gardner said of Casarez, “She is a level-headed, bright leader. I have personally served with her and I can’t tell you how excited I am for someone who is able to deal with varying conditions and a very dynamic mission set to lead this organization.”



Casarez greeted her new coworkers and spoke of her leadership philosophy.



“General Creighton Abrams once said, ‘People are not in the Army, people are the Army,’” Casarez said. “And just like every day, today’s great Army day is all about the people it is made of. Most of all, today is about the Joint Munitions Command. Command Sgt. Maj. Morrison, you leave big shoes to fill, but I promise I will continue to improve the foxhole and make the team proud.”



Casarez enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1991 as a Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic. Her awards and decorations include the Meritorious Unit Commendation with one Oak Leaf Cluster, Superior Unit Award, Legion of Merit with one Oak Leaf Cluster, Bronze Star Medal with one Oak Leaf Cluster, Meritorious Service Medal with one Silver Oak Leaf Cluster and one Oak Leaf Cluster, Army Commendation Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, Army Achievement Medal with one Silver Oak Leaf Cluster and three Oak Leaf Clusters, the Army Good Conduct Medal (7th Award), National Defense Service Medal with two Service Stars, Iraq Campaign Medal with three Campaign Stars, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Korean Defense Service Medal, Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal, NCO Professional Development Ribbon (Numeral 5), Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon (Numeral 8), Drill Sergeant Badge, Driver and Mechanic Badge and the Honorable Order of Samuel Sharpe.



JMC and its 17 subordinate arsenals, depots and ammunition plants produce, store, distribute and demilitarize all conventional munitions for the U.S. Department of Defense. The enterprise is accountable for $59 billion of munitions and missiles.