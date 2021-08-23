IWTC Corry Station Reinforces a Culture of Excellence

Courtesy Photo | 210823-N-N0484-0003 PENSACOLA, Fla. (August 23, 2021) – Cryptologic Technician...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 210823-N-N0484-0003 PENSACOLA, Fla. (August 23, 2021) – Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 1st Class Tonya Howard, an instructor attached to Information Warfare Training Command Corry Station onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola Corry Station, Pensacola, Florida, facilitates Culture of Excellence training to new accession Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo) see less | View Image Page

By Information Systems Technician 1st Class Kody P. Williams, Information Warfare Training Command Corry Station



PENSACOLA, Fla. - In January 2021, Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Corry Station began delivery of the final phase of Culture of Excellence (COE) training to all “A” schools and the “C” schools that consists of 75% of fleet returnees or joint service students.



As of June 2021, IWTC Corry Station completed two full iterations of 12 interactive COE training topics. Every week, over 725 students receive a case study conducted by fully trained classroom instructors and apply the study to their personal or professional lives. The case study discussions encourage critical thinking and thinking about scenarios from a different perspective.



The 12 topics in the COE case studies include: ethics, trustworthiness, loyalty, responsibility, justice, discipline, prudence, fortitude, resilience, agility, magnanimity, and decisiveness. The training falls under the Signature Behaviors of the 21st Century Sailor initiative.



Signature Behaviors are examples of establishing a thriving Culture of Excellence. These behaviors will lead the Navy to execute its mission of maintaining, training, and equipping combat-ready naval forces, ready to win our nation's wars and maintain freedom of the seas.



IWTC Corry Station instructor Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Adam Mitchell, from Islip, New York, shared, “The training is effective, but Culture of Excellence doesn’t stop with just 12 topics. Morality, freedom, authority, and balance, just to name a few could be discussed as well.”



IWTC Corry station leadership also utilized this training opportunity to demonstrate fundamental concepts to good order and discipline throughout the ranks. To measure effectiveness, locally generated surveys are given to students before graduation. The data shows that over 85% of students feel the case studies are useful and can be applied in their personal or professional lives.



The implementation of the COE training was also a phase liberty reset. It ensured that the level of misconduct and referral to non-judicial punishment was reduced, allowing the scope of authority to remain in each department onboard IWTC Corry Station to correct.



Information Systems Technician 1st Class Lynda Kessler, from Englewood, Florida and an IWTC Staff member, stated, “The training gives a stepping stone for first accession Sailors to learn the fundamentals of being a Sailor.”



COE training continues to be delivered weekly. Initial surveys from fleet returnees were generally negative, and efforts were made to improve the course based on this feedback. By April 2021, over 68% found the training informative and useful in everyday life, lending to the effectiveness of the instructional team.



IWTC Corry Station, as part of the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT), provides a continuum of training to Navy and joint service personnel that prepares them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations.



With four schoolhouse commands, a detachment, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains approximately 26,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.



For more news from the Center for Information Warfare Training domain, visit https://www.netc.navy.mil/CIWT, www.facebook.com/NavyCIWT, or www.twitter.com/NavyCIWT.