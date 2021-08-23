USS Iwo Jima Transits the Strait of Hormuz

Courtesy Photo | 210822-N-OJ308-1025 STRAIT OF HORMUZ (Aug. 23, 2021) Amphibious assault ship USS Iwo...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 210822-N-OJ308-1025 STRAIT OF HORMUZ (Aug. 23, 2021) Amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), U.S. flagged container ship M/V Sagamore, and dry cargo and ammunition ships USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE 8) and USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE 14) transits the Strait of Hormuz, Aug. 23. Iwo Jima is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isaac A. Rodriguez) see less | View Image Page

ARABIAN GULF - The amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) and embarked 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), along with guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67), dry cargo and ammunition ships USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE 8) and USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE 14) and U.S. flagged container ship M/V Sagamore transited the Strait of Hormuz, entering the Arabian Gulf, Aug. 23.



While in the Arabian Gulf, Iwo Jima, flagship of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), and the 24th MEU will continue to operate and train alongside regional and coalition partners.



The Iwo Jima ARG/24th MEU is an inherently flexible maneuver force capable of being rapidly deployed across combatant commands to meet emerging missions or contingencies, deter potential adversaries, respond to humanitarian crisis, reassure partners, enhance security, and ensure freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce.



The 5th Fleet area of operations encompasses about 2.5 million square miles of water area and includes the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea and parts of the Indian Ocean. The expanse is comprised of 20 countries and includes three chokepoints, critical to the free flow of global commerce.



