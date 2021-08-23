Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Iwo Jima Transits the Strait of Hormuz

    210822-N-OJ308-1025

    Courtesy Photo | 210822-N-OJ308-1025 STRAIT OF HORMUZ (Aug. 23, 2021) Amphibious assault ship USS Iwo...... read more read more

    STRAIT OF HORMUZ

    08.23.2021

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brenton Poyser 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    ARABIAN GULF - The amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) and embarked 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), along with guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67), dry cargo and ammunition ships USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE 8) and USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE 14) and U.S. flagged container ship M/V Sagamore transited the Strait of Hormuz, entering the Arabian Gulf, Aug. 23.

    While in the Arabian Gulf, Iwo Jima, flagship of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), and the 24th MEU will continue to operate and train alongside regional and coalition partners.

    The Iwo Jima ARG/24th MEU is an inherently flexible maneuver force capable of being rapidly deployed across combatant commands to meet emerging missions or contingencies, deter potential adversaries, respond to humanitarian crisis, reassure partners, enhance security, and ensure freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce.

    The 5th Fleet area of operations encompasses about 2.5 million square miles of water area and includes the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea and parts of the Indian Ocean. The expanse is comprised of 20 countries and includes three chokepoints, critical to the free flow of global commerce.

    For the latest details about USS Iwo Jima follow: https://www.facebook.com/USSIwoJimaLHD7

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2021
    Date Posted: 08.25.2021 01:54
    Story ID: 403857
    Location: STRAIT OF HORMUZ
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Iwo Jima Transits the Strait of Hormuz, by PO2 Brenton Poyser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    210822-N-OJ308-1025
    210823-N-WP865-1005

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Iwo Jima
    24th MEU
    Amphibious Squadron 4
    LHD-7
    IWOARG
    CPR-4

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT