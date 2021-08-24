Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DESIL Directed Energy Systems Integration Laboratory

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2021

    Story by Michael Darnall 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

    The nearly 18,500-square-foot Directed Energy Systems Integration Laboratory (DESIL) will open in December along the Point Mugu Sea Range. The debut will enable the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD) to help accelerate delivery of laser lethality to the warfighter at sea.

    Mugu
    NSWC PHD
    DESIL
    Directed Energy Systems Integration Laboratory

