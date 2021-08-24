The nearly 18,500-square-foot Directed Energy Systems Integration Laboratory (DESIL) will open in December along the Point Mugu Sea Range. The debut will enable the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD) to help accelerate delivery of laser lethality to the warfighter at sea.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2021 Date Posted: 08.24.2021 17:21 Story ID: 403837 Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DESIL Directed Energy Systems Integration Laboratory, by Michael Darnall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.