MNG's Task Force 1-194 supports Afghanistan evacuation operations

Courtesy Photo | Minnesota National Guard’s Task Force 1-194 was well-positioned to respond to the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Minnesota National Guard’s Task Force 1-194 was well-positioned to respond to the Noncombatant Evacuation Operation announced by the Department of State and supported by the Department of Defense. Members of Task Force 1-194 flew to Hamid Karzai International Airport on a C17 Globemaster when called for rapid deployment in support of Operation Allies Refuge in Kabul, Afghanistan. ( Minnesota National Guard courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Minnesota National Guard’s Task Force 1-194 mobilized in March 2021 to serve as the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) Regional Response Force based in Camp Buehring, Kuwait. The Regional Response Force, part of Task Force Spartan under Operation Spartan Shield, is postured for rapid deployment within the CENTCOM area to support strategic and operational requirements.



With its strategic assignment at Camp Buehring, Task Force 1-194 was well-positioned to respond to the Noncombatant Evacuation Operation announced by the Department of State and supported by the Department of Defense. Alongside units from the 82nd Airborne Division, 10th Mountain Division, Marine Special Purpose Air Ground Task Force, and Marine Expeditionary Unit, Task Force 1-194 was trained and ready when called for rapid deployment in support of Operation Allies Refuge in Kabul, Afghanistan.



The task force is currently securing vital sectors of Hamid Karzai International Airport. In addition, Task Force 1-194 soldiers are providing humanitarian assistance to US citizens, Special Immigrant Visa holders, and their families.



“The soldiers of Task Force 1-194 were called upon to execute a challenging mission, and they have done so with professionalism,” said Task Force 1-194 Commander, Army Lt. Col. Jake Helgestad. “They have shown strength, compassion, and resolve despite danger and difficulty.”



This initiative follows through on America’s commitment to Afghan citizens who have helped the United States.