    Last MC-130H Combat Talon II undergoes PDM at WR-ALC

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2021

    Story by Joseph Mather 

    78th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    The last MC-130H Combat Talon II aircraft to receive programmed depot maintenance at the Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, departed the base Aug. 20, 2021, to its home station at Hurlburt Field, Florida. The MC-130H is currently being phased out of Air Force service.

    The MC-130H Combat Talon II aircraft provides infiltration, exfiltration, and resupply of special operations forces and equipment in hostile or denied territory. Its secondary missions include psychological operations, and helicopter and vertical lift air refueling.

    The MC-130J model is taking over the MC-130H mission.

    According to Doug Ruggerio, 560th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron C-130 senior master scheduler, the MC-130J models PDM process will start in fiscal year 2023.


    Story was originally posted to the Robins Air Force Base web site Aug. 24, 2021 and may be found at https://www.robins.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/2743893/last-mc-130h-combat-talon-ii-undergoes-pdm-at-wr-alc/

    Date Taken: 08.24.2021
    Date Posted: 08.24.2021 14:54
    Story ID: 403825
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
