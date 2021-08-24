Last MC-130H Combat Talon II undergoes PDM at WR-ALC

Photo By Joseph Mather | The final MC-130H Combat Talon II aircraft to receive programmed depot maintenance at...... read more read more Photo By Joseph Mather | The final MC-130H Combat Talon II aircraft to receive programmed depot maintenance at the Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex, takes off at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 20, 2021. The MC-130H returned to support missions at Hurlburt Field, Florida. see less | View Image Page

The last MC-130H Combat Talon II aircraft to receive programmed depot maintenance at the Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, departed the base Aug. 20, 2021, to its home station at Hurlburt Field, Florida. The MC-130H is currently being phased out of Air Force service.



The MC-130H Combat Talon II aircraft provides infiltration, exfiltration, and resupply of special operations forces and equipment in hostile or denied territory. Its secondary missions include psychological operations, and helicopter and vertical lift air refueling.



The MC-130J model is taking over the MC-130H mission.



According to Doug Ruggerio, 560th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron C-130 senior master scheduler, the MC-130J models PDM process will start in fiscal year 2023.





